The 5 hardest bosses in Atomic Heart and how to beat them

Atomic Heart transports you to a dystopian world where the Soviets reign supreme and have ushered in a technological revolution. You will encounter many unique robotic enemies in this title that will require you to use all the weapons and abilities to defeat them.

Dewdrop, NA-T256 Natasha, Plyush, MA9-Belyash, and Ballerina Twins are some of the hardest foes you will face in Atomic Heart because each of them has a distinct attack pattern. It is ideal to keep switching between weapons and glove abilities to see which one causes the most damage to each of them. That said, regardless of what you do, taking them down — though not impossible — is sure to be a challenge.

Note: This article contains spoilers for Atomic Heart. Reader discretion is advised.

Defeating Dewdrop, NA-T256 Natasha, and three other hard bosses in Atomic Heart

1) Dewdrop

Dewdrop is a gigantic robotic eye with multiple legs and is quite nimble on its many feet. You can fight it after exiting the Pavlov Complex. It resorts to charging attacks, laser beams, and also throws objects during the course of the fight.

How to defeat Dewdrop:

It is ideal to avoid its laser attacks and then shoot this entity with rapid-fire weapons.

If you have a Fat Boy, feel free to also use that when this robotic eye finishes shooting lasers at you.

Alternatively, you can stun Dewdrop by using P-3’s (the game’s protagonist) glove ability called Shok.

2) NA-T256 Natasha

NA-T256 Natasha is a huge bulky robot that uses a jetpack to jump around. Don’t underestimate this entity's speed based on its appearance, as the boss uses multiple fast attacks with its arms. Apart from these moves, it shoots a barrage of missiles at you occasionally.

How to defeat NA-T256 Natasha:

Keep your distance from this robot at all times since it will hit you with a heavy arm attack if you inch closer to it.

It is best to keep circling around NA-T256 Natasha and use a Shotgun to deal significant damage to this enemy first.

Natasha and use a Shotgun to deal significant damage to this enemy first. It also has a spinning move that you must avoid. This robot recuperates after executing this attack, which acts as a great opening for you to deal maximum damage to it.

3) Plyusch

You will face Plyusch in the VDNH facility, and this enemy resembles the Typhons from Arkane and Bethesda’s Prey. Its primary attacks include multiple short and long-range arm-swinging moves.

How to defeat Plyusch:

This enemy is vulnerable to melee attacks so ensure to resort to them more often in this battle.

The area you fight in is quite spacious so leverage it to keep your distance from the Plyusch and charge in when you get a chance.

4) MA-9 Belyash

MA-9 Belyash is one of the most agile bosses you will encounter in Atomic Heart. It uses a wide variety of attacks that will require you to dodge effectively throughout the battle.

This robot has long limbs that it uses to lunge at you often. It resorts to a special attack where this entity lowers its head close to the ground and releases a fire stream.

How to defeat MA-9 Belyash:

Use the Frostbite glove ability to slow this boss down and shoot at it persistently before the entity recovers.

Keep dodging it before it lands on you and deals major damage.

If you run out of ammo, feel free to use your melee weapons on it.

5) Ballerina Twins

The Ballerina Twins have been prominently featured in Atomic Heart's marketing media. They are the most challenging opponents in the game and also its final bosses. What makes this battle tough is that you will have to face them simultaneously, and both of them are extremely agile.

How to defeat the Ballerina Twins:

Use all means necessary to damage the twins since they have no vulnerability.

It is ideal to engage one of them at a time. One of the twins will be using aerial attacks, so you must keep stunning her using Shok or Frostbite and then continue shooting at the twin on the ground.

Use healing items in Atomic Heart to recover lost health.

Atomic Heart will be a welcoming experience if you are a fan of Bioshock or the modern Wolfenstein series. The game features multiple difficulty options for you to choose from, so you can switch between each of them to stick with the experience that suits your playstyle.

