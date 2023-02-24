Horizon Call of the Mountain guide: How to dodge

If you’re going to play an action-based game like Horizon Call of the Mountain, you'll need to learn how to dodge attacks, especially in a VR setting. This means that the mechanics for motion and combat movement are going to be quite different and may take some getting used to. While it could make some players experience motion sickness, most are already aware that they can handle VR before investing in devices like the PSVR2.

As you explore the map of the recently released Horizon Call of the Mountain, you’re going to be put into many situations where if you don’t dodge, you'll quickly be defeated. Keeping that in mind, here’s how to manage that sort of situation in the latest Guerrilla Games title.

One of Horizon Call of the Mountain’s most useful skills is dodging

Horizon Call of the Mountain is filled with terrifying machines that want to kill you, the protagonist, so you must be prepared for that. Shooting them with your bow and arrow might be incredibly satisfying, but you won’t defeat every foe with a single shot.

Combat in Horizon Call of the Mountain is going to require some serious movement, and just walking back and forth won’t cut it. You'll need to master dodging to do so, and most of the time, simply dodging once won't be enough.

To dodge in this VR game, press Square and X together before moving your hands sideways in the direction that you want to dodge to. Considering that certain enemy attacks will cover a wider area, you must get into the habit of dodging more than once at a time.

There will certainly be times when you want to repeatedly dodge, so a mechanized foe won’t have the time to immediately strike you. Dodging multiple times will allow you to find weaknesses in your enemy's stance and potentially throw in a shot or two without worrying about taking damage.

As you climb the mountain, there are going to be plenty of opportunities to master dodging, and while it may seem clunky and hard to manage initially, that's fairly likely to change. With time, you'll be able to use motion controls to evade any attack that’s coming at you.

Being a game for the PSVR2, Horizon Call of the Mountain is a first-person action-adventure title where players must climb and shoot, dealing with a wide assortment of machine-based foes. There will be plenty of other tools and ways to climb, but dodging is still important.

Another fascinating feature of the game is the 'River Ride' mode, where you can go on a scenic, guided tour of the gorgeous locations that make up Guerrilla Games’ latest adventure in the Horizon universe.

Horizon Call of the Mountain was officially released on February 22, 2023, and follows a former Shadow Carja rebel, Ryas, who must atone for his crimes by investing a threat to the Sundom. Furthermore, several familiar characters will show up, such as Aloy, the original series' protagonist.

