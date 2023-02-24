Horizon Call of the Mountain guide: How to heal

Horizon Call of the Mountain is an action-packed VR RPG adventure that takes gamers on a journey across a post-apocalyptic world filled with robotic creatures.

The recently released video game lets players take on the role of a skilled hunter, who must explore an open-world map that's heavily inspired by previous Horizon titles to hunt for resources and battle dangerous machines. During combat, it's essential that you keep an eye on your health and know when and how to heal.

In this article, we’ll guide you through everything that you need to know about the healing mechanics in Horizon Call of the Mountain.

How to heal in Horizon Call of the Mountain

To heal in Call of the Mountain, you must grab an apple and hold it up to your mouth. As soon as you take a bite out of an apple, the health meter that's located on the left-hand side will begin to replenish itself.

While in combat, it can be challenging to find time to heal, but it's vital that you keep an eye out for tables with food items on them. These tables are generally located on the outskirts of combat zones. So, be sure to look around and grab any available items whenever you find them.

It should be noted that taking damage from machines will reduce your health, so you must stay vigilant and avoid taking unnecessary risks.

Understanding your health meter

The health meter in Call of the Mountain is displayed on the left-hand side. It's represented by a series of leaves that change color depending on your current health.

A full set of green leaves indicates that your health bar is full, while a mix of green and yellow leaves means that you're injured and require healing. If you find yourself with a mix of green and yellow leaves, you must find food items to restore your health as soon as possible.

Eating food will turn the yellow leaves green, indicating that your health has been restored. In addition to food items, you can also use health potions to restore your health instantly.

Is Horizon Call of the Mountain worth buying?

Horizon Call of the Mountain is an exceptional VR spin-off of the original Horizon series that immerses players into a post-apocalyptic world that's infested with robotic creatures. The game boasts breathtaking visuals, seamless gameplay, and an enthralling plot that's sure to capture players' attention for hours.

If you're a fan of action-adventure games and love the idea of playing with a VR set, then Call of the Mountain is definitely worth buying.

The game is currently priced at $59.99, which may seem steep, but the experience is well worth the cost. With an exciting combat system and an immersive in-game world, Horizon Call of the Mountain is one of the best VR games that's available on the market right now.

Horizon: Call of the Mountain can be played on the PlayStation 5, and is currently available for purchase on the PlayStation Store.

