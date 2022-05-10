5 games to play if you like Horizon Zero Dawn and Horizon Forbidden West

The Horizon series has always attempted to create a unique and inspiring gaming experience. Taking a step away from familiar open-world story tropes, the Horizon series has gone above and beyond, delivering story-driven games that rival some of the best open-world titles.

The release of Horizon Forbidden West a short while ago had fans over the moon with the experience it provided.

Horizon Zero Dawn's release was overshadowed by one of the best open-world games of all time, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. The former, in turn, came out a week after the release of FromSoftware's hit masterpiece.

Industry titans might have overshadowed the release of these titles, but they did not hamper the fan experience even a bit.

Five open-world titles to play if you loved the Horizon series

1) Kena: Bridge of Spirits

A fun and inviting experience, 2021s Kena: Bridge of Spirits has surprisingly rocked the charts. The game provides a subtle experience through the eyes of the protagonist and titular character.

The world design has been praised by critics as well. Bridge of Spirits captures all of the little details that excite users, adding its own blend of style and story to an impressively made game.

The gameplay and story for Kena: Bridge of spirits are pretty linear and reminiscent of the first Horizon game. Kena's story has been praised for its story and rich world-building and for leaning heavily into a narrative-driven plot. The game also features small puzzle sections that are exciting and challenging to solve.

The little Rot creatures that follow gamers around are not just there to look cute. They can add powerful abilities to the player's arsenal as they make their way through the impressively rendered world.

Bridge of Spirits follows Kena, a spirit guide tasked with guiding the souls of the dead. The set-up of the title is quite grim, with uses encountering some memorable but tragic locations.

However, with the balancing being done so well, it is also very nuanced. Players will get lost in the sheer beauty of the world.

Kena: Bridge of Spirits is available to play on most platforms, and players will certainly take notice of its unique style and gameplay. For any Horizon fan out there, this is one to try.

2) Ghost of Tsushima

A long hiatus did not deter Sucker Punch from releasing an action-packed game. Ghost of Tsushima has been praised for its innovative design, bold choice of characters, and impressive story.

The game is set in thirteenth-century Japan as the Mongols invade the island of Tsushima. Gamers control Jin, a samurai who has to find a way to protect his home and restore his honor. The game follows the same narrative style as Horizon Zero Dawn and features similarly powerful characters.

The gameplay is quite good. Numerous mechanics already seen before have been polished to a tee. Sword fighting feels fluid and natural, with directional combat being the name of the game.

In Ghost of Tsushima, players will have to adapt to different enemy types and be conditioned to learn on the fly for most of the playthrough. They also have the option to use ranged weapons, adding more options for encounters.

Ghost of Tsushima excels when users get used to the mechanics. The title can feel challenging at times with a spike in difficulty. With its Director's Cut released a while back, fans have another reason to revisit the game.

3) Red Dead Redemption 2

An impressive cinematic experience, while also being one of the generation's best games, Red Dead Redemption 2 remains a great title to play. Rockstar Games has always been known to deliver quality gameplay and story, and the Red Dead series has been their widely acclaimed series.

RDR2 is set on the harsh frontier, in an almost lawless land filled with opportunities for anyone willing to grab it. Users will be taken aback by the diversity of the open world.

A similar design can be seen in the Horizon games as vast open stretches of wilderness dominate the landscape. From dynamic encounters in the open world to a ton of side content, Horizon and RDR have lots in common.

Red Dead Redemption 2 is a long ride. It is by far one of the most extended stories ever told in gaming, and the length of the game, from start to finish, will have gamers glued to their seats.

Following ambitiously designed characters in a Wild West world is a hallmark of the game. Red Dead Redemption 2 is one of the best titles available today, and readers should pick it up if they haven't yet.

4) Death Stranding

Hideo Kojima has been a pioneer in the industry since the release of the first Metal Gear. He and his team have made some of the most compelling spy-thriller video games ever.

The Metal Gear series has been praised for its alluring mystery and seemingly impossible explanations. They have inspired numerous tropes in gaming, and the series is a classic.

Death Stranding is a Kojima Productions game that has been out for some time. Fans of Kojima will instantly notice the shift from spies to something entirely unique.

Horizon Zero Dawn follows the story of a post-apocalyptic world struggling to survive. The same can be seen in Death Stranding, praised for its ambition and creative design, mainly owing to the vision of its director.

The game features famous celebrities as well, and the acting is spot-on. Compared to the character, the world seems vast, and almost everything can be explored, much like the open-world exploration of Horizon.

Death Stranding's gameplay is simple but different. Instead of focusing on action-packed encounters, players will tackle the environment most of the time.

As the story revolves around the character reaching out to the last remnants of civilization and connecting them, there is lots of traversal activity. Users have to figure out ways to get to their destination safely and on time, avoiding trouble along the way.

Death Stranding excels at long, quiet stretches where gamers can just get immersed into the beautifully destroyed world. It is truly a masterpiece, and it is one of the best games to play right now.

5) Dying Light 2

The long-awaited sequel to the hit 2015 game is finally here. Fans have long awaited to parkour across rooftops and dispatch zombies. Dying Light 2 delivers by adding much more in terms of gameplay and story, for which the fans have been extremely grateful.

Dying Light perfected the genre after it needed a much-needed revive. Another post-apocalyptic offering like Horizon, the Dying Light series has opted for a different kind of apocalypse. Like its predecessor, Dying Light 2 features a co-op mode where players can dive in with their friends and decapitate zombies together.

Dying Light 2 promises to be a bigger and more exciting game than the original. The world is massive and feels well designed.

The combat and parkour tie in really well together. Users have access to leveling system similar to Horizon, and they will feel right at home. Crafting from the previous title is also present, and gamers can make whacky weapons that electrocute while they slash.

Dying Light 2 follows the protagonist Aiden in a fictional post-apocalyptic city. With a heavily narrative-focused plot, it has lots in common with Horizon.

Individuals have the freedom to explore every part of the map. The day and night cycle connects to the gameplay as they are constantly looking over their shoulders at night. Dying Light 2 is a fantastic game to pick up and play.

Note: This article reflects the author's views.

Edited by Ravi Iyer