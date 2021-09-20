Kena: Bridge of Spirits - Release date, price, game length, and more

Kena: Bridge of Spirits is an action-adventure game that follows the path of a young girl gifted with magical abilities as she traverses throughout the world to aid the dead in passing over to the other side.

Recently, a couple of trailers were released for Ember Lab's latest game, leaving players with questions about the game's launch date and other aspects.

This is Ember Lab's first game out of production, but they have plenty of experience in the media and film which explains Kena: Bridge of Spirits's insane quality and cinematic universe.

Here's a quick look at everything we know about the game and when players can dive into the experience.

Kena: Bridge of Spirits to release tomorrow

Ember Labs plans on launching their first game, Kena: Bridge of Spirits, on September 21 (tomorrow). This game, which has been one of the most hyped games of the year, will be available for PC gamers on Microsoft platforms as well as PlayStation users with a PS4 or PS5.

PlayStation @PlayStation



Strike a pose when the game launches tomorrow! First look at photo mode in Kena: Bridge of Spirits: play.st/2XFGil3 Strike a pose when the game launches tomorrow! First look at photo mode in Kena: Bridge of Spirits: play.st/2XFGil3



Strike a pose when the game launches tomorrow! https://t.co/2cHyHBsIyC

It seems that Kena: Bridge of Spirits will cost the same across all available platforms at a reasonable price of $39.99 USD. Sony may incorporate a sale here soon with the fall season approaching, so it might be purchasable at a reduced price in the distant future.

For the average gamer, Kena: Bridge of Spirits offers around 8 to 10 hours of solid gameplay. To complete everything that Ember Labs has inserted, completionists might take up to 12 hours, if not more. There is a main storyline that players can progress through as well as side elements that provide a small break from the major plot.

MajorDcp 🍀 @MajorDcps



#KENABRIDGEOFSPIRITS It's official. There will be a photo mode in Kena Bridge of Spirits 📸 It's official. There will be a photo mode in Kena Bridge of Spirits 📸



#KENABRIDGEOFSPIRITS https://t.co/PNt1WcDYqh

Also Read

Kena: Bridge of Spirits takes players into a third-person perspective as they control Kena and utilize her magic on enemies in a distant view. This adds a hefty boost to the cinematic view and highlights Ember Lab's talent in the world-building and storytelling fields.

Suit up as Kena and explore her world when the game launches tomorrow.

Edited by Ashish Yadav