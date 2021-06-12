Kena: Bridge of Spirits showcases the Rot and more in Tribeca Game Festival

Ember Lab gave an elaborate look at their upcoming action-adventure title, Kena: Bridge of Spirits, at the Tribeca Games Festival today. The footage went into great detail about the indie title and the team behind it.

The video featured previously unseen footage of Kena: Bridge of Spirit’s gameplay. It showed the adorable black creatures of Kena’s world known as The Rots.

The developers initially intended them to be working against the protagonist, but they eventually flipped the concept and The Rots work as companions in the game now. They form an integral gameplay element in solving puzzles during the adventures.

Ember Lab elaborate on the cinematic quality, gameplay, background score and more in Kena: Bridge of Spirits presentation

The people working at Ember Lab have backgrounds in film and animation. They talked about how they cultivated their prowess of visual effects in the development of Kena: Bridge of Spirits.

During the video, there were snippets showcasing the combat in the game. It is nothing groundbreaking, but with the visual treat that the game is, visceral combat does not need to be its strong suit.

The voice acting and background score for Kena: Bridge of Spirits also seem to have been meticulously created. From what can be seen in the video, Kena: Bridge of Spirits is going to be a pleasure to the ear.

The official site of the game states about itself as:

“Kena: Bridge of Spirits is a story-driven action adventure set in a charming world rich with exploration and fast-paced combat. Players find and grow a team of tiny spirit companions called the Rot, enhancing their abilities and creating new ways to manipulate the environment.”

It continues:

“Travel to an abandoned village in search of the sacred mountain shrine and help Kena uncover the secrets of this forgotten community hidden in an overgrown forest where wandering spirits are trapped.”

Kena: Bridge of Spirits is scheduled for release on August 24, 2021 on PS4, PS5, and PC.

