Is Aloy present in Horizon Call of the Mountain?

Horizon Call of the Mountain is live for the PlayStation VR2, and fans of the Horizon franchise are quite excited to try out the spin-off offering a fresh new take.

Previous entries like Horizon Zero Dawn and Horizon Forbidden West have been some of the most successful titles on Sony’s consoles. It even successfully created Aloy, who has, over the years, become one of the most iconic video game protagonists in recent decades.

This is one of the reasons why many in the PSVR community are curious about her presence in the spin-off and if Aloy does indeed make an appearance in Horizon Call of the Mountain.

Fortunately for those who wanted to see the series protagonist in the spin-off, Aloy does have a cameo in Call of the Mountain, and players will get to meet her during one of the missions. She even goes up to the game's main character, Ryas, and speaks to him.

Aloy does not play a leading role in Horizon Call of the Mountain

While Aloy does have a cameo in Horizon Call of the mountain, she will unfortunately not be playing a leading role in the PSVR2 game. Her screen time in the spin-off is minimal, and apart from her presence in one of the missions, players will barely reencounter her throughout the rest of the narrative.

Apart from her cameo in a mission, players can also get to see Aloy in the Call of the Mountain launch trailer. However, her not being the man lead of a Horizon game is a first for the franchise, and it provides series fans a fresh new perspective of the game as they play it through the eyes of the new protagonist, Ryas.

Ryas is a member of the Shadow Carja, who was responsible for transporting Prince Itamen to Sunfall during the Liberation of Meridian. As a result of his accomplishments, he earned himself the title of “Itamen’s Shadow.” However, at some point, he was captured alive by the Carja.

They imprisoned him in Sunstone Rock and later freed Marad in exchange for investigating the new threat approaching the Sundom.

Horizon Call of the Mountain portrays a new story from a different perspective. While it’s weird not to play a Horizon game as Aloy, the fresh take on the franchise is something that many fans of the series are looking forward to.

