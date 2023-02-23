How long does it take to complete Horizon: Call of the Mountains?

Based on the popular Horizon franchise, Horizon: Call of the Mountains is a brand-new virtual reality RPG adventure developed by Firesprite. Call of the Mountains features exhilarating combat that promises to keep players on the edge of their seats. From soaring Stormbirds to towering dino-bots, players will have to use all their skillsets to take down the beasts that populate the gaming world.

In this article, we will walk you through some of the basic questions that you may have in mind regarding Call of the Mountains, like how long it takes to finish the VR adventure, and what the game is priced at.

Horizon: Call of the Mountains Game Length

Typically, it would take around six to eight hours to complete the entire storyline of Horizon: Call of the Mountains. However, gameplay hours may vary depending on how long someone takes to explore the game world. Additionally, players who tend to get motion sickness when playing with VR headsets may find themselves taking it closer to the 12-hour mark.

It's worth noting that Horizon: Call of the Mountains is a more linear adventure, focused more on the previous two open-world RPG games in the Horizon franchise. It is designed to be played as a standalone title on the PSVR2 platform.

What's New in Horizon: Call of the Mountains?

Horizon: Call of the Mountains condenses the Horizon experience into a more bite-sized package, while trying to maintain the same flavor as the previous titles.

One of the biggest features of Call of the Mountains is the use of virtual reality. The game is exclusively available on the PS VR2 platform and has been designed to take full advantage of the new technologies available. It aims to capitalize on the success of Horizon Forbidden West and Sony's venture into the virtual reality gaming scene with the PlayStation VR 2.

The title's stunning visuals and immersive gameplay are truly brought to life in virtual reality, and players will feel like they are part of the gaming world itself. It must be admitted that Firesprite has done a fabulous job of transforming Guerrilla's original art designs into something more impressive than any TV screen could do justice to.

Is the game worth the price?

Guerrilla @Guerrilla



Watch the launch trailer for Horizon Call of the Mountain now.



Answer the call and join disgraced Shadow Carja soldier, Ryas, as he seeks to regain his honor.

From Guerrilla and CLIMB TO NEW HEIGHTS.Watch the launch trailer for Horizon Call of the Mountain now.Answer the call and join disgraced Shadow Carja soldier, Ryas, as he seeks to regain his honor.From Guerrilla and @FirespriteGames , launching on PS VR2 on 22 February. CLIMB TO NEW HEIGHTS. Watch the launch trailer for Horizon Call of the Mountain now. Answer the call and join disgraced Shadow Carja soldier, Ryas, as he seeks to regain his honor. From Guerrilla and @FirespriteGames, launching on PS VR2 on 22 February. https://t.co/ihwz6knPId

The biggest concern that players may have is whether Call of the Mountains is worth it at a staggering standalone price of $59.99. While the six-hour length is reasonable for a VR game, it may not be enough to justify the cost for some.

Nonetheless, it's worth noting that the game is also available as part of a bundle with the PSVR2 headset, and it's unlikely that anyone purchasing the PSVR2 would skip the bundled option that comes with Call of the Mountains.

Ultimately, it's up to the individual player to decide whether the game's content justifies the cost. For those looking for an immersive VR experience with stunning visuals and exhilarating combat, Horizon: Call of the Mountains is definitely worth checking out.

Poll : 0 votes