5 open-world RPGs to play when you're tired of GTA 5 RP

GTA Roleplay (RP) has become very popular among gamers, especially in the recent few years.

It was an amazing transformation as GTA RP was basically created by the members of the community themselves who, with the use of mods, created a Grand Theft Auto Online server that acted as an RPG game in itself.

However, as this genre is community-driven, there are a lot of features that are still missing from many of these GTA RP servers. Moreover, roleplaying in general can quickly become stale if players have been doing it for a long time.

So to rejuvenate players' creativity, here are five RPGs they should definitely try out.

Note: This article reflects the writer's subjective opinion.

5 RPGs that are great to play if GTA players are bored of roleplaying

1) Fallout New Vegas

Fallout New Vegas has been hailed multiple times as one of the best single-player RPGs ever made. This installment of the series was developed by Obsidian Entertainment, a critically acclaimed studio known for making many games in the genre.

Fallout NV has many elements that GTA fans can expect from a hardcore RPG game, but it is also mixed with enough mainstream qualities that make it a great entry point for anyone looking to explore this genre further.

One of the highlights has to be the side missions that players can find throughout the Mojave Desert, which is the setting for this game. They can find many different characters with complex backstories and quests that are perfectly created for roleplaying.

2) Deux Ex: Human Revolution

Deux Ex Human Revolution is the third installment in the beloved series. This game was released in 2011, and it has garnered a pretty dedicated cult following since then.

The major selling points are the cyberpunk world where the game takes place, the freedom of choice players have, and how much of the story can be manipulated by their actions.

So, if fans like narrative-driven games with a major emphasis on player choice, then Deus Ex Human Revelation is perfect for them.

Furthermore, there is a huge part of this game dedicated to body augmentations. Thus, players who are into creating really specific characters will love to play this title.

3) The Outer Worlds

This game is another RPG made by Obsidian Entertainment, but unlike Fallout New Vegas, it's their own original IP. It is a great science-fiction offering with a really extensive character customization feature that players can freely utilize to create whatever avatar they want to roleplay as.

Furthermore, most of the supporting cast is very well written just like GTA 5, and their respective side missions are well integrated with the gameplay. Although the game is pretty short when compared to other titles on the list, it is still pretty worthwhile to play.

4) The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim

Even though the Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim is a game that came out in 2010, it still manages to hold just as much influence over the gaming culture as it did when it was first released.

This is thanks to the amazing modding community that continuously transforms this game into something more interesting and creative. Mods range from new cosmetics that players can put on their characters to whole new quests that are on par with the vanilla side missions.

Thus, fans will never run out of content when they are playing this game. Moreover, the world-building in this title is just so incredible that they will get immersed in its lore fairly quickly.

5) Persona 5

To change up the pace, Persona 5 is a great entry point if players are looking for something different when it comes to RPGs. This is because it takes a lot more cues from Japanese titles than western ones.

Therefore, players will find a lot of anime-inspired tropes and story beats that will surely provide them with a different perspective that they might not have experienced before.

Moreover, Persona 5 is a great game in general, with an entertaining and thought-provoking storyline that is driven by well-written and multi-dimensional supporting characters.

Players should also keep in mind that Persona 5 focuses mainly on turn-based combat, unlike GTA RP, so the RPG elements are more strategically used in its gameplay.

For comprehensive guides and walkthroughs, check out SK GTA Wiki

Poll : 0 votes