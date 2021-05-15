5 most interesting GTA 5 RP backstories

GTA 5 RP backstories are something else when compared to the official series.

Some GTA 5 RP backstories are terrible and laughably bad, but there are also a number of worthwhile lore to uncover. Considering GTA 5 RP is heavily influenced by one's creativity, this is bound to result in some interesting backstories.

What players consider to be "interesting" is, of course, subjective. However, the backstories listed in this article are worth discussing, especially since some of the characters associated with it are so popular. It should also go without saying that all of the GTA 5 RP characters in this article will be from NoPixel since it's the most popular server with the best documentation.

5 best backstories in GTA 5 RP

#5 - Bovice Wilkinson

As far as Bovice Wilkinson's backstory goes, he's just a violent and ruthless criminal who towers over most GTA 5 RP characters in the literal sense. Much of the story associated with Bovice has become a central part of GTA 5 RP lore.

Bovice Wilkinson is a man who loves to commit crimes and is as crazy as they come. Unfortunately, not much is known about his backstory.

#4 - Four Tee

As strange as the name "Four Tee" is, her backstory can be considered more tragic than anything else. As a young child, Four Tee lived in a "black box," which would end up socially isolating her from everybody else.

Her only friend at the time was a blood-soaked Teddy Bear, which shouldn't be surprising given how unstable she can seem in normal GTA 5 RP sessions.

#3 - James Tinklebottom

More often than not, GTA 5 RP characters tend to have some ridiculous backstory that's borderline comical. However, James Tinklebottom's backstory is more serious by comparison.

Tinklebottom goes to Los Santos because he killed his wife and daughter, which is an action that has plagued him since. As a result of this, he's avoided romance and is a troubled individual.

#2 - Kyle Pred

Kyle Pred's backstory is questionable given how unreliable he is as a narrator, but there are some details that seem somewhat plausible.

Kyle slept with his old boss' wife but continued to work until he would take a leave of absence. Somehow, this led to Kyle becoming a paranormal investigator. Even stranger than that, he quit that hobby when a female vampire wanted him to kill another man via a stake through his heart.

It's a strange tale, to say the least, but it's an interesting backstory altogether, especially since Kyle Pred isn't a particularly trustworthy individual.

#1 - Uchiha Jones

Players don't have to like Uchiha Jones as a character, but his backstory in the GTA 5 RP server, NoPixel, is interesting to a degree.

When he was four, Uchiha Jones witnessed his parents being brutally murdered. Strangely, his sensei was the one who beheaded his parents, so Jones moved to Los Santos to seek him out.

Somewhere along the way, Uchiha Jones would obtain some cybernetic limbs and develop the weird personality traits he still showcases today (like calling people "fucko" as a term of endearment).

Note: This article reflects the writer’s personal views.