5 best PC games like No Man’s Sky

Released in 2015, No Man’s Sky is a survival game developed by Hello Games. Even though the game was hyped before it was launched, it failed to meet the expectations of players around the world.

However, the concept of the game is quite unique, which is why it is still revisited by players quite often, even after more than half a decade of its release. Gamers who are into No Man’s Sky or are searching for better alternatives can dive into the following titles to explore infinity and beyond.

PC games that you need to try if you like No Man’s Sky

1) Subnautica

Much like No Man’s Sky, Subnautica allows its players to explore the intricacies of an alien world. However, Unknown Worlds Entertainment’s flagship title is set in an underwater open world that gives players enough freedom to explore to their heart’s content.

Similar to the Hello Games title, this game is also a survival game where players have to collect resources and defeat hostile creatures. As the story of the game progresses, players can also learn about the intriguing backstory of the planet.

With enough mysteries to uncover and many enemies to defeat, Subnautica ensures an immersive experience for players. Aside from PC, the game is also available on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox consoles.

2) Elite Dangerous

The title is also an open-world space exploration game like No Man’s Sky. From 400 billion star systems to the breathtaking recreation of the Milky Way, the game offers a lot to its players when it comes to planetary exploration.

However, the exploration offered by this game is a bit different compared to the Hello Games title. This is mainly because it focuses more on the customizable ship that players have used for exploration rather than the different planets.

Players will also have many activities that they can take part in Elite Dangerous. Moreover, this game is more popular for its multiplayer mode, which allows players to connect with other gamers to indulge in space exploration.

3) Astroneer

Players who decide to step into the shoes of an Astroneer can indulge in space exploration in the twenty-fifth century. The survival and exploration mechanics of this game will surely remind players of No Man’s Sky.

The story starts with a crash landing on a new planet where players have to get accustomed to their surroundings. Their ultimate goal will be to collect the necessary resources to restore their space pod.

From discovering items to crafting tools, this title allows gamers to engage in numerous activities. They can also build bases and even vehicles, which can be used to travel around the map. The game also gets updated from time to time, where each update introduces new features for players to explore.

4) Everspace

Everspace has themes associated with space exploration, similar to No Man’s Sky. However, it is more action-oriented and fast-paced compared to the Hello Games title.

The game has a wide range of non-playable characters that players will encounter. The more they converse with them, the more insight they will get into the protagonists’ backstory.

As with other action-adventure games, the moment the player dies, they will have to start all over again from their last progression run. Even if the look and feel of the game are different compared to No Man’s Sky, action lovers who are into space exploration will definitely enjoy it.

5) Empyrion – Galactic Survival

When it comes to sprawling planetary exploration games, one cannot miss Empyrion – Galactic Survival. Gamers have the freedom to lose themselves in the game’s immense solar system and solve interesting mysteries.

Much like No Man’s Sky, this game also allows players to land on various planets and examine what they have to offer. Moreover, gamers can encounter alien species and defeat hostile creatures if their survival is at stake.

Empyrion also encourages players to unleash their creativity by creating space stations and space ships. To build these things, gamers will have to hunt for the necessary resources available on the planet.

The above are some No Man's Sky-like titles that deserve your attention if you're a fan of exploration games.

Disclaimer: This list is not ranked in any particular order and reflects the author's opinion.

