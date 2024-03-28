How to pre-register for Tarisland

You can now pre-register for Tarisland from the digital storefronts. Tencent's latest non-pay-to-win massively multiplayer online role-playing game (MMORPG) has created a lot of buzz in the gaming community. Since its first announcement in April 2023, the title has undergone multiple Closed Beta Tests, the most recent one occurring in November 2023.

While there is time before the game goes live on different digital storefronts (Google Play Store and Apple App Store), a Tarisland-dedicated page is available on these platforms. This article will help you pre-register for Tarisland.

A guide to pre-register for Tarisland

While the Apple App Store page shows the "Pre-order" option, the Google Play Store page of the fantasy title does not show anything as such. However, if you know the process, you can pre-register whenever the options go live on those respective platforms.

Google Play Store Page does not showw the pre-register button yet (Image via Google Play Store)

Here is a step-by-step guide to pre-register for Tarisland:

Step 2: Click on the pre-order (for App Store) or pre-register (for Play Store) buttons.

Click on the pre-order (for App Store) or pre-register (for Play Store) buttons. Step 3: Now, the game will be automatically downloaded to your device following its official launch.

When will Tarisland launch?

Tarisland may be set for a mid-June release per App Store (Image via Apple App Store)

Once you pre-register for Tarisland, the obvious question emerges: when will the game launch? The official website does not provide any information as such regarding this. The title's official digital storefront page also does not provide any links.

Despite that, the community is expecting a mid-June release since the Apple App Store page mentions the game's expected release date to be June 14, 2024.

What is Tarisland, and are there any minimum requirements for it?

Phantom Necro is among the most popular classes in Tarisland. (Image via Tencent Games)

Tarisland is a cross-platform, MMORPG fantasy title with visuals perfectly catching the essence via fantasy art styles. The challenging dungeons the title offers have pleased the community in the CBT. Furthermore, the Class system and engaging story mode, as seen on the official website, have raised the level of excitement in the community.

While the developer is not talking about anything whatsoever about the title's global launch, what we know from the second phase of Tarisland's Closed Beta Test is that you will need a device with 4GB of RAM and a Snapdragon 660 or above to smoothly run the title.