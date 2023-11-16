Tarisland Closed Beta Test: How to register, schedule, and more

The second phase of the Tarisland Closed Beta Test began on November 15, 2023, with a second chance for the community to get first-hand experience of the content before the titles’ full release. Scheduled to arrive on iOS, Android, and PC within the first quarter of 2024, the game will bring diverse champion classes and a vast world for exploration.

Android devices with Snapdragon 660 or above and 4 GB RAM will run the massively multiplayer online role-playing game (MMORPG) title smoothly. Here is everything you need to know to register for the second phase of the Closed Beta Test.

A guide to registering for the Tarisland Closed Beta Test second phase

A post from a reliable X account of the gaming scene (@ReportersOnDuty) on November 15, 2023, reported the second phase of the Tarisland Closed Beta Test. Per the thread, this phase will continue until December 1, 2023.

Step 1: The post features the official website’s link. Click on the link and then tap on the Sign-Up button on the homepage.

The post features the official website’s link. Click on the link and then tap on the Sign-Up button on the homepage. Step 2: Enter a valid email ID and verification code. You can tap “Obtain” to get your verification code via mail.

Enter a valid email ID and verification code. You can tap “Obtain” to get your verification code via mail. Step 3: Tap on Login, and another dialog box will appear.

Tap on Login, and another dialog box will appear. Step 4: Click the down arrow to choose your region from the drop-down menu and confirm.

Click the down arrow to choose your region from the drop-down menu and confirm. Step 5: Click on the checkbox to agree with the Terms and Conditions and submit to register for the Close Beta Test.

Then, you will receive an e-mail from the devs confirming that you are signed up for the Tarisland Close Beta Test. This confirmation mail asks you to keep checking your e-mail inbox frequently for updates about when the Close Beta Test launches.

It is also worth noting that the second phase of the test will be available in North America, South America, Asia, and Europe.

What’s new in the second phase of the Tarisland Closed Beta Test?

As per the aforementioned tweet, Shadow Swordsman and Phantom Necro will join the existing character classes, i.e., Ranger, Mage, Warrior, Priest, Bard, and Barbarian, in the second Tarisland Closed Beta Test.

It also offers new PvP content. There will be one Arena and two battlegrounds for this mode, along with a new Ranking System to assess your performance.

The non-play-to-win title promotes a fair and sustainable environment where one’s path to the top will depend on one's skills. Follow Sportskeeda for all the latest updates related to the title.