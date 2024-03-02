No Rest For The Wicked Early Access release date, what to expect, and other details

In a recent announcement, Moon Studios confirmed No Rest For The Wicked's Early Access release date: April 18, 2024. A Souls-like cast in the mold of an isometric ARPG perspective, No Rest For The Wicked is a rather unexpected offering from the makers of the Ori series.

Some will be irked by the "Souls-like" tag, but this is not a case of band-aid Dark Souls mechanics slapped on top of a new genre. Instead, No Rest For The Wicked is a deliberate marriage of two seemingly discordant genre archetypes - only borrowing elements that work well together.

When is No Rest For The Wicked releasing?

We have yet to learn how the full release window for this Souls-like ARPG will pan out. What we do know is that the Early Access build of No Rest For The Wicked is coming to PC on April 18, 2024.

The game is planned to be released on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox. However, only PC gamers will get to enjoy the Early Access version.

The Early Access is currently only slated for a Steam release.

Pricing details have not yet been made available.

What to expect from No Rest For the Wicked Early Access

There are not many ARPG elements in Moon Studios' latest game (Image via Private Division)

In 2024, dodge rolls are already an emerging trend in ARPGs. Diablo 4 has it as a cooldown-gated active ability, and in the upcoming Path of Exile 2, you can even roll while shapeshifted into a bear.

That said, this is far from just another evasive maneuver in No Rest For The Wicked. Unlike those other examples, this combat here is committed to a tame, methodical pace where every dodge and every hit matters.

It has all the makings of a true-blue Souls-like: hand-crafted maps that reward exploration as opposed to the average randomized ARPG monster zone, strategic enemy placement rather than haphazard horde-clearing, and a combat system driven by stamina management.

By comparison, the game tries way less to incorporate loot-based ARPG elements. You have the isometric camera, a few weapon skills, crafting, fishing, and some light ingredient mining, and that's about it.

Seeing as it comes from the makers of Ori, the narrative will play a critical role in the game's identity. We will get to experience only a fraction of the campaign in the Early Access release, but the crux of the combat system will be fully present.

Will No Rest For The Wicked have multiplayer?

Yes! Although the developers have not showcased the multiplayer action yet, The title will have co-op support. You can engage in jolly cooperation with up to three friends in the same session.