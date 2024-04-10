The long-awaited Throne and Liberty Global Beta will take place this week. Alongside Pax Dei, this upcoming Amazon Games-published MMORPG is one of the most anticipated MMORPG releases of this decade. The reason is its literal "lineage": Throne and Liberty is the de-facto spiritual successor to the cult classic 1998 MMO Lineage.

The game was originally proposed as "Lineage Eternal", a direct sequel supposed to replace the Lineage MMO in the 2010s. After a closed beta held in 2016, developer NCSoft decided that the game did not reflect their game design characteristics.

After a switch from Guild War's proprietary engine to Unreal Engine 4, the game was repurposed into the Throne and Liberty we know today. This makes it a game technically over two decades in the making, including a decade of development time.

This article will go over the Throne and Liberty closed beta schedule, and what features you can expect from this upcoming MMO.

Week-long Throne and Liberty Global Beta will be tested on PC, Xbox, and PlayStation

Throne and Liberty was released in South Korea last year, and a global release is expected sometime in 2024. The current Throne and Liberty Global Beta at hand is the first test of this open-world MMORPG for most western players interested in it.

As such, the current Global Beta client is roughly the same as the Korean full-release version, with a few critical improvements to boot.

Here are some important features at a glimpse:

Throne and Liberty Global Beta will be hosted concurrently for testers on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox X/S.

There are five regional megaservers to support player load: NA West, NA East, Europe, Asia Pacific, and South America. This will likely also be the same with the unannounced full western release of Throne and Liberty.

No level cap is enabled for this closed beta to encourage players to test out improvements to combat and progression.

An In-game Auction House and Store will let players partake in p2p trade, which will make item economy much more fun.

Throne and Liberty Global Beta Schedule (April 2024)

The Throne and Liberty Global Beta will be an event bonanza (Image via Amazon Games)

Throne and Liberty Global Beta 2024 begins on April 10th (1:00 PM PT), and it will conclude on April 17th (1:00 pm PT).

The developers have also announced the following events to let players get a slice of every major Throne and Liberty activity and gameplay beat in this weeklong beta:

April 10: Test opens, no scheduled event. Players should begin exploring Solisium.

April 11: Field Boss Morokai (19:00) - 7:00 pm

April 12: King Excavator-9 Riftstone (20:00) - 8:00 pm

April 13: Arch Boss Tevent (Peace) (19:00) - 7:00 pm

April 14: Castle Siege 1 (19:00) - 7:00 pm

April 15: Tax Delivery (22:00) - 10:00 pm

April 16: Castle Siege 2 (19:00) - 7:00 pm

April 17: Closing Ceremony – One hour before server shutdown.

After the beta closes, players outside Korea will have no way to play Throne and Liberty until the game comes out in earnest with a global release.