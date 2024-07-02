Twitch streamer Nadeshot calls out Keemstar after old video about his nicotine addiction goes viral on social media

  • home icon
By Richik "anarkiddie" Bhattacharya
Modified Jul 02, 2024 03:10 GMT
Clip featuring Nadeshot talking about quitting nicotine goes viral on X (Image via CDL HeadQuarters/YouTube)
Nadeshot (Image via CDL HeadQuarters/YouTube)

Twitch streamer and 100 Thieves CEO Nadeshot, real name Matthew Haag, recently called out YouTuber Keemstar after his media outlet DramaAlert posted an X clip of the streamer talking about his nicotine addiction. The minute-long video was posted on July 1, 2024, and has gone viral, with over a million views.

Nadeshot has been fairly open about his addiction to nicotine. He has made a number of social media posts about it and talked about taking nicotine-infused supplements.

However, the clip that was shared appears to have struck a nerve, and the 100 Thieves CEO lambasted Keemstar for running an old story.

Nadeshot wrote on X:

"I’m across the country & can’t believe you went deep in the bag from weeks ago to tweet this shi*. I’ve been around the block for a decade and a half & can say this is by far & away the slowest news day this account has ever had. You gotta find someone new brother. @KEEMSTAR"
The streamer&#039;s reaction to the clip (Image via 100T Nadeshot/X)
The streamer's reaction to the clip (Image via 100T Nadeshot/X)

Watch: Viral clip of Nadeshot talking about how bad quitting nicotine has been for him

In the clip that was shared on X, Nadeshot can be heard talking about how many issues he had after he quit nicotine earlier this year. The Twitch streamer stated that he had stomach problems even after two months.

"Everything in my life has been substantially worse since I quit nicotine. I am not even trying to gas it. I don't want anyone to say, 'Yo, just wait six months. Wait a year.' I am telling you, brother, it has been almost, I am not two months yet off the nicotine, and some people say 90 days or whatever, my stomach has been in shambles since I quit the zins and it has not recovered."

Nadeshot went on to list all the other health problems he was facing:

"I am light-headed throughout the day, and I feel f*cking dizzy. My ADHD is going crazy. I don't have control on my temper. I mean I have control, I know when I am angry. All of these things I used to have kept away and they were not problems in my life anymore."
youtube-cover

In a stream last month, Nadeshot revealed that he was back on nicotine after quitting it for two months. The streamer claimed that it helped him with digestion and his ADHD.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh
