Twitch streamer Tyler1 launches his own AI tool for League of Legends players, asserts it's "not a scam"

On May 29, 2024, popular Twitch streamer Tyler "Tyler1" launched his own AI tool called "Backseat AI," designed to help League of Legends players. The program is a virtual assistant that provides real-time coaching, in-game statistics, and strategies based on game events.

In an announcement tweet, Tyler1 wrote:

"I created Backseat AI, so I can keep helping y'all be alphas even when I'm not there! Get real-time coaching, stats, starts, and more from yours truly! Other creator AI buddies (are) coming soon, let me know who you want to see next... let's f**king go!"

During a broadcast on the same day, the Missouri native shared details about his new venture. After mentioning the term "AI" on the stream, some viewers claimed that his start-up was a "scam."

In response, Tyler1 asserted that Backseat AI was "not a scam" and had nothing to do with NFTs (Non-fungible Tokens). He elaborated:

"It's kind of like AI League coaching but it's not AI. Just listen. Just watch. It's not NFTs. I'm not a scammer. This is not a scam. By the way, before watching this, this is not a scam. My name is actually on this. There is no scam here. There are no NFTs, there is no... I'm not a scammer. If I wanted to scam you, I would."

Tyler1's announcement tweet about his AI tool developed for helping League of Legends players (Image via X)

What is Backseat AI? Tyler1 explains how it can help League of Legends players improve

At the two-hour mark of the Twitch stream, Tyler1 took the opportunity to explain what Backseat AI is and how it can help League of Legends players improve.

The 29-year-old described the artificial intelligence-powered tool as an "in-game coach." He gave an example of a Draven player who faced off against a team that was building a lot of armor. Tyler stated that Backseat AI will recommend what items to buy based on the scenario.

Timestamp: 02:53:35

The Twitch streamer said:

"Let me give you an example. Let's say that you're playing... Draven, right? You don't know what to build, the enemy team starts stacking a lot of armor or something like that. There's a box and you don't have to use the AI voice if you don't want to. But the AI will tell you, 'Yo! They're building armor. This is the exact item you should build!' Things like this for different game scenarios."

Tyler1 then disclosed that the tool was in the early alpha stage:

"Guys, we kind of need more data because this is... this isn't even beta, by the way. This is early alpha. We're just starting, by the way, guys. This is very, very, very, very early! Very early!

At the time of writing, Backseat AI had two pricing options. The "Backseat Free" option was free to use but had a waitlist. However, the $4.99 per month "Backseat Premium" option gave users instant access along with "founder perks."

