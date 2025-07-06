Twitch streamer ZChum gets banned on Twitch in midst of week long subathon

Streaming personality Zac "ZChum" has gone viral on X after receiving a ban from Twitch for allegedly engaging in "rebroadcasting VODs in order to farm Twitch drops." The streamer claimed that Twitch's punitive action was taken during his 24/7 subathon with another streamer, OmidLive.

Ad

The two had reportedly been playing in shifts and sleeping on camera, supposedly away from the screen no longer than the time typically taken to eat, use the bathroom, or shower.

In a post made on July 5, 2025, ZChum explained that the seemingly automated action by Twitch has cost him a whopping 288 hours of VOD footage, writing:

"I just got banned mid subathon by @Twitch for 'Rebroadcasting VODs in order to farm Twitch drops'. I flew @OmidLive out so we could do a 24/7 non stop Rust subathon to celebrate my new Rust video. We sleep on camera non stop playing in shifts, and never go afk for longer than the time it takes to shower, grab food, or use the bathroom. This seems to be an automated mistake, but now 288 hours of VODS from this are just gone, when people have donated thousands to keep us live."

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

"We didn't loop any VODS": ZChum clarifies position as Twitch levies ban for "participating in fake engagement" during his 24/7 Rust subathon

Expand Tweet

Ad

In his X post, ZChum explained that the ban from Twitch was an unprompted one, with him supposedly abiding by all the content guidelines and policies of the Amazon-owned platform. The streamer stated that he had begun the non-stop 24/7 broadcast of the sandbox-survival title, Rust, a week prior to its Twitch drops, with their subathon coincidentally interacting with the event.

Explaining how the ban was levied despite him and OmarLive taking adequate precautions, ZChum wrote:

Ad

"We didn't loop any VODS, we have always been on camera, and we are always in game on Rust. We started a WEEK before Rust Twitch drops, and our subathon just happened to intersect with them. Maybe we got unlucky, but we took every single necessary precaution. I just don't see how you can do a Rust subathon on Twitch currently if this is the outcome."

Ad

ZChum's account seems to have been restored, with him resuming his subathon. However, noticeably, his account is missing a large chunk of his VODs, only having a 46-hour-long VOD available.

Twitch streamer HasanAbi has become the center of controversy after allegedly pulling out a gun, which he claimed to be a toy, during a broadcast while addressing a dissident in his Twitch chat.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Atharv Kapoor Atharv Kapoor is an esports and streaming writer for Sportskeeda. He covers the latest news surrounding content creators across platforms like Twitch, Kick, YouTube, and Rumble. An avid PC gamer, he enjoys playing shooter titles, such as Marvel Rivals, and replaying his favorite game, Red Dead Redemption 2, for the third time. Know More