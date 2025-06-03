TwitchCon venue crew member accused of harassing and touching a female streamer

Twitch streamer jessick has accused a TwitchCon venue crew member of harassing her. On June 2, 2025, the content creator took to X to share a two-minute-and-five-second video of her experience at the event.

In the social media post captioned, "twitch crew members are there to keep people safe… not harass them," jessick attached a clip showing the event staff member saying the following to her:

"I've always wanted to date a woman from Canada. But I don't know if it's going to be you yet. Who are you? (The streamer responds, 'I'm jessick.') Are you famous? (The streamer nods her head) Are you streaming? (jessick responds, 'Yes.') Nice white teeth. I'm becoming a dentist, that's why I focus on that. I'll let you in with the iPad."

The video then showed the person seemingly touching jessick, who then accused him of poking her:

"(The individual says, 'I didn't want to make you scared.') You didn't want to make me scared, so you poked me? You didn't want to make me scared, so you poked me? (The individual responds, 'Yeah, I shouldn't do that. Can I say hey to your stream? How are you guys? Do you think we are a great couple together or not?') We just met."

At the one-minute-31-second mark of the video, jessick alleged that the TwitchCon venue crew member grabbed her back:

"I was almost certain when he came up to me... he grabbed my back. So, I was like, 'Oh, this is definitely one of my female friends,' because I just got really... so, I went, 'Ahh,' because I thought I was going to see my friend. And then, it's a guy, a staff, who's saying we're a cute couple. Cool, man!"

Twitch Support eventually responded to the streamer's X post, writing:

"Hey Jessick, we have sent you a DM about this."

Streamer jessick says the TwitchCon venue crew member who allegedly harassed her got removed from the event

Meowko, a well-known Japanese IRL streamer, responded to jessick's X post, claiming that she had also been harassed by the same TwitchCon venue crew member. She wrote:

"Hey Jessica! Omg I also got harassed by this guy.. I’m so sorry that happened to you too. Did you report it to @TwitchSupport @Twitch ? Just in case I got his name too."

jessick replied by saying the person who harassed her was removed from the convention:

"omg….. he was removed dw. twitch staff actually were the ones that helped me. this guy was crew"

Jessick is a Twitch partner, currently boasting 291,181 followers. She primarily plays Valorant on her channel, having racked up over 3,000 hours of streamed time.

