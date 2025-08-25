Unscripted GTA 5 RP drama explained, as admins and staff allegedly engage in "concentration camp RP" on livestream

Unscripted is a GTA roleplay (RP) server hosted internationally that is developed with a fully custom framework. On August 24, 2025, the server was criticized following a controversial display of mass in-game murder. This display took place at a community event, reportedly organized by GTASpark, a community manager of the server, together with the server admins, and was set in an army-base-style environment.u/Deekk8 shared a clip from the event on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit with a caption that summarized the situation:&quot;A Twitch staff, GTASpark, community manager of Unscripted server; organized an event where they pretended to be national guards against the police force and then gassed [Prisoners of War], shot medical staff when they were helping downed people while also some of them wearing retro clothes.&quot;The clip in question came from streamer ThatReyez, who reacted to the event via his GTA RP character. The chaotic scene featured a barrage of gunshots sent towards the prisoners, as well as police sirens, army vehicles, and a series of explosions. Reyez remarked on the situation, saying:&quot;Oh my God! Oh my God!...They're f**king executing motherf**kers.&quot;u/glepgloop from the r/RPClipsGTA subreddit shared more footage from the event call, allegedly organized by the server's &quot;admins.&quot;The clip, which came from Twitch partner peruze, featured visuals of an army soldier carrying a body towards a cage to lay it onto a &quot;dead pile.&quot; peruze expressed their shock by saying:&quot;They're building concentration camps on Unscripted! Oh my God! They have a concentration camp!.. What the f**k!&quot;GTASpark addresses the community following the controversial Unscripted eventUnscripted RP Post &quot;Event&quot; Announcement byu/suckmycrackadik inRPClipsGTAFollowing the event, GTASpark sent out a statement via Discord, addressing the backlash. Firstly, they thanked the server's community for participating and labelled the event as &quot;an epic battle for justice and control of the state.&quot;Further, they claimed that while some foul play was expected, controversy developed following the involvement of certain &quot;bad actors&quot; who caused havoc and breached RP conduct:&quot;Though we did expect a degree of unruliness, there were unfortunately far too many bad actors who chose to take advantage of this situation to grief the server and interfere with the RP of other players. Many have already been handled, and we will continue to investigate logs and player reports stemming from this event.&quot;Finally, they mentioned that the Unscripted team would be investigating these troublemakers, and that the server will continue to function:&quot;Despite any whisperings to the contrary, Unscripted WL will continue on strong, with the events today continuing to be handled IC and ensuring smooth transitions going forward.&quot;Interested readers can check out our recommendations for the five best GTA RP servers in 2025.