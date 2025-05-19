Twitch changes Partner Plus program threshold for Latin American streamers

Twitch has made an update to the Partner Plus Program in Latin America. The Plus Program was launched by Twitch back in 2023, and the latest updates aim to help provide adequate representation to streamers from Latin America. As per Twitch, data shows that Latin American streamers find it more difficult to attain the Plus program requirements than other creators of similar size, due to the region's "cultural nuances and political realities.".

By implementing region-specific qualification criteria for Latin American streamers, the new update aims to make higher revenue shares more accessible.

Twitch updates Partner Plus program threshold for Latin American streamers

The Plus Program by Twitch aims to give two levels of enhanced subscription revenue to content creators who are Twitch Affiliates or Partners. The qualification for the levels is through Plus Points, which are granted to the creator each time a recurring subscription purchase is made towards their channel.

The announcement about the changes in the qualification criteria for the Plus Program for Latin American streamers was made through a post on X by Twitch Support. Under the new structure, the two levels will require fewer Plus Points than before for qualification.

For Level 1, which is the 60/40 revenue split, only 50 Plus Points for three consecutive months will be required by Latin American streamers, compared to the 100 required for the general streamer population. On the other side, Level 2, which is the 70/30 split, will require 200 Plus Points for three consecutive months, which is down a hundred points from the original eligibility threshold of 300 points.

Thus, streamers who meet the criteria in March, April, and May will be unlocking increased revenue share for twelve months, starting June 1, 2025. The eligibility will be evaluated monthly.

