Valkyrae reveals the "worst thing" she has done in her life

YouTube Gaming star Rachell "Valkyrae" has opened up about the "worst thing" she has done in her life. On June 9, 2024, the content creator teamed up with Thomas "Sykkuno" and Miyoung "Kkatamina" to play Elden Ring. While creating a new character, the 100 Thieves co-owner expressed regret for not uploading various games' playthrough videos.

She elaborated:

"I've beaten a lot of playthrough games that a lot of people were recommending. You guys don't see it because, unfortunately, I didn't upload every playthrough of every game I've played, which is kind of lame. That's, like, the biggest regret in life, is not uploading a video of every game that I've ever played."

Valkyrae then stated that her "biggest regret" was telling a family friend's daughter that she had been adopted. Describing this decision as the "worst thing" she had ever done in her life, the 32-year-old said:

"Actually, my biggest regret in life was telling my family... my mom's friend's daughter - I spoiled that she was adopted. That was the worst thing I've ever done in life. I regret that to this day. I didn't know she didn't know, but I spoiled that for her. And yeah, so that happened. That's the worst thing I've ever done in my life."

"Why am I doing a confessional right now?" - Valkyrae talks about the "worst things" she has done in her life

Valkyrae was 14 minutes into her recent broadcast when she discussed her actions, which she considered the "worst things." While admitting that she used to cheat in school, the YouTube streamer said:

"And then, the second thing I've ever done in my life, probably, the worst thing I've ever done besides cheating in school because I did cheat on my homework a lot. I'm not going to lie. I cheat through school a lot. Why am I doing a confessional right now?"

Timestamp: 00:13:20

Valkyrae then disclosed that she stole sunglasses and had to go to court:

"I did steal a pair of sunglasses on a tennis trip with the other team captain. Her name was also Rachell. We were Rachell squared. The Rachell squared captains for tennis. She was so cool and she was like, 'Yeah, just do it!' So, we did and we got caught and had to go to court for it."

