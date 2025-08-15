Valkyrae says she'll continue to play games, "be as hot" as she can, and make money while discussing her life plans

Streamer Rachel &quot;Valkyrae&quot; recently touched on how things may look for her down the line, while considering her current position. She has had an active online career since 2015 and rose through the ranks with Fortnite content, which saw its breakthrough in 2018. Now, 10 years in, she has shared her potential next steps, talking about her life vision decades in the future.This particular scenario seems to have been a point of deliberation for some time now, as Valkyrae mentioned how she's likely not to start a family and would continue streaming, or &quot;playing video games,&quot; forever:&quot;I've gone over it. I'm probably never having kids, it is what it is. I'm probably going to be playing video games for the rest of my life, I'm probably going to be as hot for as long as I can, and I'm probably going to keep making money in the best ways I can, which is like, doing commercials and shows.&quot;She discussed intentions to remain as attractive as possible while ensuring that she continues to have profitable endeavors within the media space.Valkyrae's vision seems to be set permanently. Regarding comments from the internet, she believed that even in the future, people would always have something to say:&quot;That's probably what's going to happen for the next 40 years until I die. I think people are just going to keep being mad at me about it... I don't know, man!&quot;&quot;Please don't retire&quot;: Valkyrae upset after streamer Yugi speaks on her ageDuring an August 10 Among Us livestream, FaZe-associated streamer Yugi asked Valkyrae not to retire due to her age:&quot;Please don't retire anytime soon ('Why would I?' asked Valkyrae) I'm just making sure because I know you're getting to that age, but listen, I always watch your streams, I' always in there, okay?.. ('Yugi, I can buy your whole bloodline.').&quot;This comment seemingly had Rachel upset as she made a quick retort, flaunting her wealth.Later, as the game continued, viewers in her chatbox noticed a shift in her demeanor and asked if the age-related jokes were getting too much. For context, currently, Valkyrae is 33 years old:&quot;(Reading chat) 'Old jokes getting to you?' yeah, I mean it's been... ever since 30, it's been non-stop in this industry... when it's like back to back to back... It's such an easy joke and it's like, 'God damn!'... I get it, haha, but after it's like the 15th time, it's like, damn, f**k.&quot;Overall, Yugi responded and apologized for making her upset, claiming he should've known better:&quot;I should've known better, definitely should've known better, especially how it was brought up... I apologize, I do. I should know better.&quot;Valkyrae admitted that she once privately messaged a celebrity during a period when she felt &quot;lowly and single,&quot; describing the experience as embarrassing.