"I was embarrassed": Valkyrae reveals she "slid into" a celebrity's DMs when she was "lowly and single"

Streamer Rachel &quot;Valkyrae&quot; recently told her viewers about the time she privately reached out to a celebrity seemingly out of desperation. This particular reveal occurred during episode 136 of the Wine About It podcast, a production to which Rachel had recently been added, after she took over Maya Higa's spot alongside Blaire &quot;QTCinderella&quot; (the show's co-host).On August 6, 2025, the team released a clip from a Patreon-exclusive segment of the episode, titled &quot;The Other Woman... Also Ludwig Dying.&quot; On the topic of embarrassing moments, Valkyrae spoke about the time she DM'd Hollywood actor Zac Efron:&quot;You wanna know my most embarrassing slide? ('Yeah,' said QTCinderella) I slid into Zac Efron's DMs ('When?'). I was so lowly and single ('Do you still have the message?'). Let me see ('Message him again right now and ask him to come on the pod').&quot;Valkyrae recounted the incident while her Wine About It co-host suggested they take this &quot;embarrassing&quot; experience and use it to potentially get Efron on board.Regardless, it seemed like the DM history disappeared from Valkyrae's phone, and she proceeded to summarize her attempt at trying to get Zack to go on a coffee date with her:&quot;Wait, it's gone! Well, it's probably because I deleted it, 'cuz I was embarrassed. I wished him a happy birthday... I think it was his birthday post from a long time ago, and I was like, 'Hey, happy birthday! If you're ever in this town, you wanna get coffee sometime?'&quot; &quot;I loved Pete Davidson&quot;: QTCinderella tells Valkyrae about her celebrity crushAfter Rachel shared her story, QTCinderella spoke about the time she and her friend, Taylor, went to see the premiere of Pete Davidson and Machine Gun Kelly's Good Mourning, which was released in 2022:&quot;We went to the Sundance film festival, it was a Pete Davidson movie, back then, I loved Pete Davidson.&quot;Considering the timing, this infatuation with Davidson took place about two years after Blaire started dating her current partner, Twitch streamer Ludwig Ahgren.To finish it off, Valkyrae chimed in, suggesting girls typically reach out when they know &quot;what they want&quot;:&quot;I think girls will always go for what they want.&quot;