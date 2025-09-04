"Very dramatic shift" - Linus Tech Tips opens up about the channel's declining viewership

Linus Sebastian, the founder of the Linus Tech Tips YouTube channel, has spoken out about its recent decline in viewership, describing it as a "very dramatic shift." During the most recent episode of the WAN Show podcast (August 29, 2025), Linus stated that the channel had been on a "struggle bus," as videos were not receiving as many views as they once did.

While claiming that the WAN Show was also receiving "three-quarters" of its usual viewership, the Canadian content creator said:

"Overall, the channel's been very on the struggle bus lately, which Luke and I were talking about earlier, especially very lately. Even WAN Show today. It's like about three-quarters of what it would normally be. I reached out to YouTube about it because I was basically just like, 'Hey, yeah, you know, I'm not going to be one of those guys, that's all, 'Algorithm!'' It does seem like there has been a very dramatic shift."

A few moments later, the 39-year-old elaborated on how a decline in viewership for the Linus Tech Tips YouTube channel would impact the organization:

"I'm having a very difficult time wrapping my head around that it is possible that there has been no change whatsoever to how our videos are being served. And, it could be a very challenging period because we no longer operate just as a, you know, a several-man band. And so, when video performance goes way, way, way, way down, it can be very problematic for us for the medium to longer term."

Linus Sebastian wonders what the reason is for the Linus Tech Tips' viewership decline

During the same episode, Linus Sebastian questioned whether it was the content they produced on the Linus Tech Tips channel that was "not delighting" the audience, rather than the videos not performing well in YouTube's algorithm:

"It's one of those things where YouTube always tells us, you know, 'Wherever you say algorithm, you have to say audience,' where you're trying to sort of diagnose, you know, what you need to do to help the channel's performance. And so, we've got to ask ourselves, 'Okay, well, what is it about whether it's our packaging or whether it's our content that is not delighting our audience, rather than that is not working for the algorithm.'" (Timestamp - 07:53)

Linus Sebastian made headlines on August 9, 2025, when he commented on Donald Trump's demand for Intel CEO Lip-Bu Tan's "immediate resignation."

