"We seem to agree"- Linus Sebastian weighs in on Trump’s demand for Intel CEO Lip-Bu Tan’s "immediate resignation"

Linus Sebastian recently shared his response to Donald Trump demanding the resignation of Lip-Bu Tan, the CEO of Intel. Notably, Trump shared a post on Truth Social about the same on August 7, 2025. Sebastian referred to Trump’s Truth Social post in the latest episode of Linus Tech Tips on August 8, 2025, saying that he agrees with the demand made by the President of the United States.

“Lip-Bu Tan’s vision appears to be to gut the workforce and part out the company piece by piece, which I’m having a real hard time, getting aligned with. So, for completely different reasons, we seem to agree,” Linus said, referring to what Lip-Bu is trying to do with his company right now.

As of this writing, the YouTube video of the new episode of Linus Tech Tips has reached more than 160,000 views. However, neither Trump nor Lip-Bu have responded to Sebastian's claims in the video.

Meanwhile, Trump's Truth Social post featured him addressing the reason for which he was seeking Lip-Bu’s resignation.

“The CEO of INTEL is highly CONFLICTED and must resign, immediately. There is no other solution to this problem. Thank you for your attention to this problem!” the post read.

According to Lip-Bu Tan’s LinkedIn profile, he has been associated with Intel since March this year. The business executive says in his LinkedIn page’s biography that he has worked in the computer software industry over the years and is an expert in other fields such as Software as a Service and Application-Specific Integrated Circuits.

Lip-Bu Tan shares a message for Intel employees: Allegations explained

According to BBC News, Intel’s Board of Directors received a letter from Senator Tom Cotton, saying that he was worried about Lip-Bu’s alleged association with China. The letter was sent to the chairman of the board, Frank Yeary, on August 6, 2025.

“Mr. Tan reportedly controls dozens of Chinese companies and has a stake in hundreds of Chinese advanced-manufacturing and chip firms. At least eight of these companies reportedly have ties to the Chinese People’s Liberation Army,” the letter read.

As mentioned, Donald Trump posted a statement on Truth Social, seeking Lip-Bu Tan’s resignation. However, the company's shares reportedly dropped by 3% after the post went viral.

Lip-Bu Tan eventually responded in a memo to Intel’s employees on Thursday, August 7, 2025, saying that he loves his company and the United States, where he has been residing for many years. He said that the success of his company is important to everyone and that this motivates him to continue working with his team.

“I want to be absolutely clear: Over 40+ years in the industry, I’ve built relationships around the world and across our diverse ecosystem – and I have always operated within the highest legal and ethical standards. My reputation has been built on trust – on doing what I say I’ll do, and doing it the right way,” Lip-Bu said.

The 65-year-old also mentioned that discussions have been going on with the Administration to resolve the issues. He even praised Trump’s commitment to work for the improvement of the national and economic security in the US.

“The Board is fully supportive of the work we are doing to transform our company, innovate for our customers, and execute with discipline – and we are making progress. It’s especially exciting to see us ramping toward high-volume manufacturing using the most advanced semiconductor process technology in the country later this year," Lip-Bu continued.

"It will be a major milestone that’s a testament to your work and the important role Intel plays in the U.S. technology ecosystem,” he added.

Apart from Intel, Lip-Bu Tan has worked with other companies like Walden International, Celesta Capital, Rivos Inc., Greenstone Biosciences, Credo, Cadence Design Systems, and more.

His LinkedIn profile says that he obtained an Honorary Doctor’s Degree in Humane Letters from the University of San Francisco in 2022 alongside an Honorary Doctor of Science and Technology from Carnegie Mellon University in May this year.

