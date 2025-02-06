"Very justified": Community reacts as Twitch bans Katchii for seven days after the "salute" controversy

Philipino-German Twitch streamer Katherine "Katchii" started gaining traction online in late 2024 after frequently collaborating with One True King's (OTK) Nick "Nmplol," a renowned streamer with a sizeable audience on the platform. On February 6, catastrophe struck as Katherine seemingly threw up a controversial salute at Emiru's Lunar New Year Party, ultimately leading to a ban from Twitch.

After this happened, she clarified that her ban would last seven days, and expressed that she extended her arm in the Sieg Heil action as a joke, not knowing it would lead to such consequences. Although apologetic for her actions, the internet did not take kindly to Katchii's stunt.

Some users on Reddit, like u/yyunb, claimed that the streamer deserved her suspension for disregarding viewer sentiments:

"Very justified. Even if you were to say the N-word as a joke/joking context you would banned for it, so even if she did this obviously in jest, it doesn't matter because it's insensitive and offensive.

Trending

u/TheNotrCashAlchemy jokingly speculated that Nmplol would take a break from streaming due to Katchii's ban, mainly because Katherine has become an integral part of Nick's channel since her climb to Twitch fame. For context, Nmplol's last 20 uploads on YouTube feature Katchii.

"Guess Nick won't be streaming for another week."

Reactions to Katchii's apology, fans generally felt the streamer had it coming (Images via @itsKatchii/X)

In her apology, the streamer expressed that alcohol influence played a part in her actions. X user @ScoochieBoi did not buy into this, invalidating the reasoning:

"How does that even come into your mind, to perform a Hitler salute just because you’re drunk? Seek help."

Regardless of the backlash, some, like @isitCringe, defended the streamer, taking Elon Musk as an example, who also caused controversy after attempting to express his appreciation for the audience, via a similar salute, at Donald Trump's presidential inauguration:

"It's just a Roman salute, Elon did it too."

"That was completely unacceptable": Katchii addresses her controversial actions at Emiru's Lunar New Year Party

Expand Tweet

Following the incident, Katchii took to X and apologized for causing trouble. She issued a statement on X saying:

"Deserved. That was completely unacceptable and insensitive. It’s not funny, it’s not a joke, and it shouldn’t be normalized."

She also touched upon her problems with alcohol and decided she would let go of the substance to potentially prevent a repeat of such an incident:

"I also realized I cannot handle alcohol in the slightest - I’m quitting. Taking this time to reflect and be more mindful of my actions and the impact they have."

She concluded by apologizing to those she offended or disappointed and indicated she would return after a seven-day break.:

"To anyone I offended or disappointed, I’m sorry, See you in 7 days."

This isn't the first time Katchii's alcohol consumption has caused problems. In October 2024, at an OTK's Top Streamer event, she appeared intoxicated during the rounds.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback