"W APRIL FOOLS": Fans react as popular StreamerBans bot trolls community by announcing ban of Twitch CEO DJ Clancy

StreamerBans, known for providing automated information about punitive actions taken against streamers, recently made an apparent April Fools' joke on its official X account. The bot posted that Twitch CEO Dan Clancy had been banned from the platform.

Clancy occasionally broadcasts through his official Twitch account, DJClancy, which has 63,000 followers. The account remains accessible.

Owing to the popularity of the StreamerBans account, which has 635,000 followers on X, many users have reacted to the post.

"This April fools joke had me cryin," @YETABOi posted.

"Baited u got me," @death_bee_ admitted.

On the other hand, some netizens joked that the Twitch CEO's "ban" was related to the reinstatement of Adin Ross' channel on the Amazon-owned platform.

"Traded Adin Ross for the CEO," X user @AdinRossEmpire wrote.

"No way Adins unban had so much of an impact that even the ceo couldn’t handle his aura so he had to ban himself," @Agtesnx posted.

"Deserves it for banning Adin in the first place," @luanaxbelle opined.

What did the link mentioned by StreamerBans in its X post lead to?

Due to the automated nature of the StreamerBans bot, each post contains a link leading to the banned individual's page on the Streamerbans website. This allows users to view the ban history of the streamer's Twitch account.

Despite the link attached to the April Fools' joke post appearing legitimate, clicking on it did not open the Streamerbans website. Instead, it opened a song titled Stolen Chat (El no Sabe) by Row Sauce Studios on YouTube, a Twitch-based remix of the song, Stolen Dance, by Milky Chance.

