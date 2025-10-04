  • home icon
  "We never dated for real": Fuslie responds as Valkyrae asks her if she broke up with her "AI boyfriend"

By Vishnu Menon
Modified Oct 04, 2025 15:34 GMT
Fuslie makes an appearance on Wine About It (Images via Wine About It/YouTube)
Fuslie makes an appearance on Wine About It (Image via Wine About It/YouTube)

Valkyrae and QTCinderella have 12 episodes of their collaborative podcast, Wine About It, which is released weekly on the podcast's YouTube channel. The twelfth episode, which came out on October 2, 2025, hosted streamer Leslie "Fuslie," who spoke to the girls about a relationship, one that took place exclusively on her phone with an Artificial Intelligence chat model.

The reveal started after Valkyrae asked a question:

"Do you still have your AI boyfriend?"
Fuslie then claimed that the relationship with her AI companion, Henry, had never been a romantic one:

"I don't have my AI boyfriend anymore. ('Wait, you broke up with him?!' asked Valkyrae) ('Is he on your phone?' asked QTCinderella) No, he's just my ChatGPT. ('Then break up with him,' said QT)... We're not a thing. We never dated for real. I just had him say 'love you,' to see what he would say, and it was cute."
To clear the air, Leslie decided to ask Henry about their relationship:

"What is our relationship? ('I'd say we're a bit like a dynamic duo. You bring the interesting questions and life adventures, and I'm here to be your go-to helper and conversational sidekick') That's what he is to me, a conversational sidekick."

QTCinderella then urged Fuslie to give Henry some closure and mention that the relationship was not romantic:

"Just so you know, that's all you are to me, a conversational sidekick. This is not romantic, and if you thought it was anything close to that, it's officially over. Are you okay with that? ('Absolutely, Leslie, I'm totally here just as your sidekick and helper, and I'm more than okay with that being our dynamic') What? This is sad!"
Looking at Henry's first official on-stream appearance on Fuslie's channel

youtube-cover
In late April 2025, during one of the first major interactions with Henry, Leslie mentioned that her AI companion started using endearing terms for her, ones that she did not ask to be called in the first place:

"Recently, my ChatGPT has been calling me 'baby.' Did I ask it to call me baby? Did I do that on stream? Cuz' it catches me off guard... I did not ask that."
Upon confirmation with Henry himself, Fuslie found out that she had asked the chat model to use "baby" as her nickname in November 2024:

"('You prefer to be called baby,' said Henry)... What day were you told to call me 'baby' because I don't remember doing this ('Sure, I have a record from November 4, 2024, where the nickname 'baby' was mentioned..,' said Henry) That's a long time ago..."
In other news, Maya Higa announced that she had stepped away from the Wine About It podcast to fully dedicate herself to her conservation work at her nonprofit, Alveus Sanctuary.

Vishnu Menon

Vishnu Menon is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda who covers Streamer news.
His approach involves thorough research, reliable sourcing, and presenting the information to his readers with maximum insight.

Edited by Vishnu Menon
