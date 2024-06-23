"We're gonna be taking a break" - Beta Squad announces sabbatical from content creation after two-and-a-half years

Beta Squad (9.76 million subscribers), one of the UK's biggest YouTube/content creation groups have announced that they will be taking a break from YouTube for the foreseeable future. The group didn't quite specify for how long they will remain absent but did say that they wanted the break to focus on coming back with better videos in the future.

Towards the end of their June 22 video titled "GUESS THE COMEDIAN FT DRUSKI," the group announced that they would not be showing any trailer for the upcoming week's video (they typically tease a few seconds from the following week's upload).

Kenny "KingKennyTV" said:

"Ladies and gentlemen, there is no trailer this week. Unfortunately, we are gonna be taking a break. It's needed. I feel like we're burnt out the ideas."

Sharmarke "Sharky" and Amin "Chunkz" continued:

"So guys, there is no trailer this week, andhthat is because we have something to tell you. (Chunkz adds) After two years and four months of consistency, we've decided to take a break."

KingKennyTv added:

"We feel like the break is needed 'cause you know, we need to take a step back, to work out the way to improve the quality of the videos."

Who is the Beta Squad? Exploring one of the UK's biggest groups

Over the past two to three years, Beta Squad has emerged as one of the prominent names in the UK content creation scene. The group consists of five UK-based YouTubers - Niko Omilana, Chunkz, Sharky, KingKennyTV, and Ayaanle "AJ Shabeel."

The group's content shares similarities with other groups like the Sidemen and AMP. One of their most popular series is the "Guess the..." series, where they are presented with five individuals, one of whom has a genuine profession while the others are pretending.

Some of their most viewed videos include "GUESS THE BLACK PERSON FT KSI," "LAST TO LEAVE THE BOX FT AMP," and "GUESS THE FOOTBALLER FT Trent Alexander-Arnold."

Beta Squad also hosted their first-ever Football Charity Match, where they took on AMP, the popular American YouTube and streamer group. The match ended in a 6-6 draw. While they wanted to do a shootout, it wasn't possible due to a crowd invasion on the pitch.

While Beta Squad appears to be off to a break, this doesn't mean that the individuals in the group are going to stop making content for their channels. Niko Omilana, for instance, is preparing for the upcoming election, where he has chosen to represent himself.