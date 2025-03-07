"Weird level of obsession": Fans divided after KSI seemingly makes shocking Sidemen Charity Match lineup announcement

With the 2025 Sidemen Charity Match slated to take place on March 8, popular internet personality Olajide "KSI" has fans divided over one of his recent Instagram stories after the official lineups were revealed. The popular content creator-led event will see YouTubers, Twitch streamers, and internet personalities from all over the world take to the football (soccer) field to raise money for charity.

Ad

On March 6, 2025, the official Sidemen Charity Match lineups for the Sidemen FC and the YouTube All-Stars were announced. However, the list for the YouTube All-Stars team members was noticeably short of one name, which was hidden in the official announcement as a series of question marks.

KSI, as one of the most popular Sidemen members, reposted the list on his Instagram story. However, in a subsequent story, he seemingly announced that the mystery player was none other than the British YouTuber DanTDM. The story reads:

Ad

Trending

"Mystery player is DanTDM."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Considering he and DanTDM feuded in 2024 over the release of Lunchly, the Instagram story has confounded fans. Most noted how the claim was probably a joke, with many criticizing and accusing KSI of being obsessed with DanTDM.

"Its getting to a weird level of obsession now," claimed an X user.

Another netizen said, "Bro's still obsessed with dantdm wyf"

"man loves dantdm its hilarious, we get it ksi you have nothing going for you in life and you need to think about dan daily," replied one X user.

Ad

Many noted how months have passed since the two feuded.

"Dantdm is still in his head its been like 6 months," wrote another X user.

That said, some welcomed the joke and criticized people for taking it seriously.

"Good joke," said an X user.

"Anyone p*ssed about a joke needs to touch grass." claimed a fan.

DanTDM and KSI's Lunchly beef explored in the wake of Sidemen Charity Match lineup story

The feud started on September 16, 2024, shortly after MrBeast, KSI, and Logan Paul announced the launch of their new product Lunchly. DanTDM was one of the major YouTubers to criticize the announcement in a reply to a post about Lunchly and insinuated that the trio were exploiting their young fanbase by "selling cr*p to kids."

Ad

This comment went viral online, and shortly thereafter, KSI started actively responding to DanTDM and called him a "dumba**". The YouTuber turned boxer also seemingly defended Marques Brownlee's controversial $50 wallpaper application while doing it, leading to more backlash. Later on, KSI openly admitted to having leaned into the feud with DanTDM to promote his music.

Regardless, readers should note that KSI's post about DanTDM coming to the Sidemen Charity Match 2025 is probably not true. Fans might need to wait for the big reveal at the Wembley Stadium on March 8.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback