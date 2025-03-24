What are the allegations against Erik van Conover? Clip of YouTuber's emotionally charged bail hearing goes viral

YouTuber Erik van Conover has been charged with attempted murder after allegedly attempting to run over a police officer while under the influence of alcohol. The YouTuber has since denied the allegations, calling the situation a "massive misunderstanding."

The YouTuber was also allegedly overspeeding, going 55 miles per hour on a road with a 35 miles per hour speed limit. Authorities then pursued him, which resulted in an eight-mile police chase. After the police officer exited his vehicle, Conover allegedly pointed his car directly at him before accelerating and striking him, supposedly throwing him between 20 to 40 feet away.

There was also supposedly an amateur drone operator, who had captured the entire altercation on video. Conover then allegedly drove for nearly 30 miles before being pulled over.

What did Erik van Conover say during his first court hearing after being charged with attempted murder?

Erik van Conover is known for creating videos covering extraordinary architecture on his YouTube channel. The 35-year-old maintains a massive following on the Google-owned platform, with three million followers. He was present at his first court hearing regarding the incident through video conference on March 17, 2025.

While denying the allegations levied against him, Conover reiterated his "mental competence," stating:

"If anyone dares try to test my mental competence, I will eviscerate every single person with my intelligence right now, and that's not being egotistical."

Allegedly, Erik van Conover was arrested the day before the incident as well, facing DUI charges at the time. Notably, one of his recent YouTube videos depicted him discussing his journey with sobriety and alcohol abstinence.

