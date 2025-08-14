What did Cuffem do? Adin Ross' friend has been banned from Kick once again

Cameron &quot;Cuffem&quot; is known for his streaming content and close association with Kick star Adin Ross. On August 13, 2025, he was suspended from the platform following an on-stream incident that involved a blatant sexual act. Notably, Kick's community guidelines prohibit nudity, pornography, and sexual activity on live streams and in comments.Cameron's broadcast went against these guidelines, as he came across a couple in bed on Monkey, a random video chat application that allows users to contact strangers. He exclaimed after seeing the man in the situation was stark naked, while the woman lay close, smiling. The streamer then switched gears, asking the woman to perform fellatio on the man, and she quickly obliged:&quot;What the f**k is that? ('It's a weiner,' said the man) Bro, what the f**k?! Suck his d**k, suck his d**k, Suck his d**k...&quot;Viewers bore witness to the entire incident, uncensored, and as soon as the video chat went offline, the streamer seemed to come to his senses, saying:&quot;What did I just do? What did I just do? What did I just do?.. Oh my God... Oh f**k! Let me text somebody, let me text somebody... Oh my God, what did I just do? F**k!.. It was a toy, it was a toy!.. It was a Wii controller. Yo, mods, delete all clips.&quot;Kick then banned the streamer, citing sexual content as the reason. Just before he ended the broadcast, he suggested he would be away from streaming for some time, potentially due to a ban:&quot;This sh*t probably 'bout to happen any minute now, so... (Laughs) I might be gone for a lil' bit.&quot;Cuffem says he &quot;wasn't thinking&quot; during the viral Monkey incidentJust before he signed off, Cuffem took accountability and said he wasn't in his right state of mind during the incident:&quot;I ain't gon' lie, on God... at the time I wasn't thinking, I wasn't thinking, I wasn't thinking about it...&quot;As of this writing, Kick has yet to release a statement regarding Cuffem's reinstatement.In early July 2025, Cuffem was banned from Kick following a livestream in which he conducted a &quot;lean mukbang.&quot;