What happened to Billy Hudson? Game Chasers YouTuber dies from cancer aged 44

YouTuber Billy Hudson, known for being the co-founder of The Game Chasers channel on the platform alongside Jay Hatfield, has passed away after losing his bout with cancer at the age of 44. The YouTuber had become popular for his channel, which focused on finding and collecting retro games, toys, and technology.The news of Billy Hudson's passing was shared by Hatfield, who posted on X on September 18, 2025, to discuss the details surrounding the situation. Asking fans to respect the privacy of Hudson's family during the grieving process, Hatfield wrote:&quot;Hey guys. It's with a heavy heart and tear filled eyes that I have to make this post. This afternoon Billy lost his fight with cancer. A video is being made this weekend with more details. Please don't ask for additional information. Also, keep in mind that this just happened and the family (YouTube family included) is in a grieving process. I know there's lots of questions. Please let us have a moment and not slam people you know where is friends with questions. Me included. WE are getting a ton of messages, calls, texts, and it's overwhelming.&quot;Hatfield also encouraged fans of The Game Chasers channel to express support online, writing:&quot;Billy loves each and everyone of you and appreciates the love and support you've given him. Post a pic you might have with him, change your profile pic, share a memory down below. Thank you for understanding.&quot;Billy Hudson had previously announced a hiatus from content creation owing to his illnessThe Game Chasers debuted on YouTube more than ten years ago in 2011. Billy Hudson and Jay Hatfield have been creating content ever since, such as their flagship series, The Game Chasers, as well as The Toy Chasers on YouTube. Over time, the pair managed to garner a cult following of 169,000 subscribers.After over a decade of content creation, Billy Hudson announced on August 27, 2025, that he would be taking a hiatus from content creation to focus on his treatment after being diagnosed with a brain tumor.Two days later, on August 29, 2025, Hudson gave an update on his health. He announced that he had undergone brain surgery for an examination of the tumor by medical professionals, and expressed appreciation for the outpouring of support he was receiving online. Furthermore, he warned fans not to donate to any fundraiser campaign unless it is set up by a trusted source, such as Hatfield or a personal friend of the duo.