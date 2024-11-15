What happened to DrDisRespect? Controversial streamer shares health update

YouTube streamer Herschel "DrDisRespect" recently made a comeback to streaming after he was exposed for allegedly having conversations with a minor over Twitch. He made a grand return after a brief hiatus, releasing a trailer for his return stream on YouTube, essentially brushing off all the backlash he received for the previous controversy.

A while after his comeback, in November 2024, DrDisRespect announced on X that he would be taking a three-day break due to a torn ACL. Such injuries are serious, often causing knee instability and significantly limiting physical activity. They typically require surgery and extensive rehabilitation, which could be why he decided to step back temporarily.

Despite the injury, he continued to go live on his YouTube channel. Via an X post, he shared an image of his leg post-operation and ensured his viewers that he would return to streaming the following week.

In classic DrDisRespect fashion, he made what could be considered a serious injury into a lighthearted affair:

"ACL surgery complete. I spent 45 minutes trying to get into the Lambo this morning… not happening. Full rest day and weekend. See you Monday Champs."

How did DrDisRespect tear his ACL?

During his first livestream after the injury, DrDisRespect suggested that he hurt himself while playing basketball:

"But the knee, there's been a setback. I don't want to go into the details, slam-dunk, pushed a guy to the ground, hanging on the rim, making sure the marble bag's swaying in front of his face, because he just got dunked on and we had to remind him." (Timestamp - 10:36)

Later on, he revealed that the type of surgery he was due to get was a Patella Graft, which is a type of surgical graft commonly used in reconstructive procedures, particularly in ACL reconstruction.

It involves taking a section of the patellar tendon, which connects the kneecap to the shinbone, along with small bone plugs from these parts. This graft is then used to replace the damaged ACL:

"('Are you getting a Patella Graft?', asked a viewer) Yes, I am. There's some internal debate, on whether or not I should do it from the hamstring... There's a discussion of age, it's irrelevant to me, I'm not even close to my prime." (T imestamp - 1:18:10 )

The Doc, who is 42 years old as of writing, claimed that his surgical procedures may have to be altered specifically because of his age. Nevertheless, the streamer claimed he was feeling fine and had not reached his peak form yet.

