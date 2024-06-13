What happened to Ludwig's company Offbrand? YouTube streamer claims he sold it to his workers for "$2"

Twitch creator Ludwig Ahgren, known popularly on the platform as simply Ludwig announced in a YouTube video that he had "sold his company" in exchange for "$2." Ludwig explained that his company, called Offbrand, was now a worker cooperative and that he had "sold" it to its employees.

In the video uploaded to his channel on June 12, 2024, Ludwig supported his decision to give ownership of the company to his employees. He stated:

"Don't get me wrong, money is cool, but I feel like when you've made enough to spend $4,000 on a Tungsten cube without batting an eye, you're pretty set."

Ludwig announces his company Offbrand is now a "worker co-op"

Ahgren co-created the digital company Offbrand in late 2022, with a focus on setting up events for creators where they could participate together for the entertainment of viewers at home. Notably, Offbrand was the company responsible for the production of The Streamer Awards 2024.

Ahgren explained his decision to make his company a worker cooperative and talked about how it will operate from now, stating:

"Those are the employees at Offbrand, those who get the work done, who produce events, and talk to the game devs, and everything in between. And I sold them all my ownership for literally pennies, so now its employee owned. It's also known as a co-op, basically, the people who work at the company get to make the decisions on what happens with the company. And I still work there, I just don't own everything and I can't sell the company to like, Amazon for millions of dollars later on."

Further, Offbrand's post on X said that the company's major decisions would be taken based on a vote involving all full-time employees. The profits made by the company will be equally distributed among the "co-op members."

The company also recently spawned OffBrand Games, a game publishing company, as a collaborative effort with fellow streamer Jason "Thor," who is also the brains behind the indie game studio Pirate Software.