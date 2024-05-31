What happened to RiceGum? Rumble streamer discusses retirement on livestream

Popular livestreamer Bryan "RiceGum" discussed retiring from streaming in a recent clip from his Rumble broadcast. The YouTube and internet personality was a veteran livestreamer known for his diss tracks and other content back in the day. He had taken a hiatus from content creation for a couple of years before returning to Twitch in May 2023.

In July 2023, Bryan announced he was going to sign a deal with Rumble, claiming that their contract seemed the best fit for him despite significant interest from rival platform Kick. On his most recent broadcast on the platform, RiceGum announced that it was "probably" his last stream and noted how he did it for a year.

He also noted how demanding streaming as a career is, claiming it requires a strong commitment:

"Yeah, it's probably my last stream. Re-sign for four years chat? (jokingly) You guys are crazy, bro. I really sit here for a year of my life for pride, like I really did this sh*t for a year. And when you are streaming, you can't really do anything else but commit to this sh*t."

"F**k this streaming sh**": RiceGum talks about retiring from streaming

The Rumble streamer went on to thank his supporters who have helped him keep on track since he started his journey on the platform. RiceGum even stated that he contemplated stopping his regular broadcasts without informing his viewers, but later chose not to because of how nice they have been to him:

"Some of you all were really in here the whole year. That sh*t is amazing. I wasn't even about to stream. I was about to just leave but I was feeling bad as sh*t 'cus you guys are hella nice to me."

He further praised his fans, stating they have a warm place in his heart:

"I could have streamed a month or two and nobody f*cking watches me and they drop my f*cking deal or whatever, but, you guys were in here. You guys really helped me secure this sh*t, so you guys have a warm place in my heart."

RiceGum then responded to a viewer's question about the reason for his leaving:

"Why are you leaving? 'Cus f*ck this streaming sh*t, on god bro, f*ck this sh*t. I don't even f*ck with you all like that. No. I'm just kidding."

For those unaware, RiceGum and his partner went through a tremendous loss last year after losing their daughter before birth. While he may not have divulged the exact reasons why he left streaming, Bryan has seemingly confirmed his lack of interest in continuing further.