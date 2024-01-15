"That's not cool!" - RiceGum responds after realizing his Twitter handle got hacked and posted a suspicious crypto scheme

On January 15, 2024, Rumble streamer Bryan "RiceGum's" official account on X/Twitter got hacked. The handle, which has over 2.5 million followers, advertised a suspicious cryptocurrency scheme in which a token called "$RICE" was for sale. Comments on the social media post were also disabled. Here's a screenshot from RiceGum's account:

Rumble streamer's official X/Twitter got hacked on January 15, 2024

During a livestream on the same day, fans informed RiceGum of the situation and urged him to review his profile. His response was:

"I got hacked? 'Check Twitter.' Oh, no! My Twitter did get hacked. Oh, no! Oh, no! (The streamer's friend asks, 'Is it the first time?') That's what my chat is saying. (The streamer's friend responds, 'They're probably trolling you.') Oh, no!"

Wondering if his Instagram account could also get hacked, the 27-year-old added:

"Does that mean that my Instagram is next? Dude, that's not cool! Bro, that is not cool! Wait, Philip, tell me what they're tweeting. (The streamer checks his hacked Twitter account) That's not good, bro, that's not good! That's not good, bro. Now what do I do? Oh, my god! Yo, chat, getting hacked live is not a vibe."

"That's why you set up 2FA encryption" - Fans react as RiceGum responds to getting hacked on Twitter

X user @DramaAlert shared RiceGum's reaction to getting hacked on the social media platform. According to one netizen, the content creator appeared unconcerned about the situation:

X user @MilleeGrazie wrote the streamer "didn't really seem" to care about getting hacked

One fan expressed their dismay, writing:

X user @Nuel_posh's comment

Another community member opined that Bryan's official account being hacked was a "publicity stunt":

X user @ViolentFight commented that the streamer getting hacked was a "publicity stunt"

X user @SpaceDoggosNFT advised people to enable two-factor authentication to avoid having their social media accounts hacked. They wrote:

"That's why you set up 2FA (two-factor authentication) encryption."

X user @SpaceDoggosNFT's comment

Some of the more pertinent comments were along these lines:

RiceGum is a prominent internet personality who has been exclusively livestreaming on Rumble since July 2023. This is not the first time the content creator has made headlines for a cryptocurrency-related situation. In 2021, he faced criticism for promoting a contentious NFT (non-fungible token) called Save The Kids.