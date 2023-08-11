"This s**t cannot be real" - RiceGum in disbelief after seeing Leafy's viral picture

During a livestream on August 9, 2023, popular Rumble streamer Bryan "RiceGum" reacted to a viral social media post featuring controversial internet personality Calvin "LeafyIsHere," or "Leafy." While browsing his official Discord server, RiceGum came across a picture in which Leafy revealed his face for the first time in 2023.

The 26-year-old was in disbelief at the latter's appearance and wondered if the image was Photoshopped. He remarked:

"Yo, is this Photoshopped? I think the face got glued on because look at the neck. No, this s**t cannot be real, bro! No, this s**t cannot be real, bro! Nah!"

RiceGum explains why he believes Leafy's viral face reveal picture is not real

DramaAlert @DramaAlert pic.twitter.com/QS8XgL4UCu Ricegum roasts LeafyIsHere's appearance: "you know how much food you got to eat to get like this" twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

RiceGum and Leafy have a long history of getting into feuds on numerous occasions. In July 2023, the streamers were embroiled in another controversy when Bryan said he did not want to interact with the latter on his livestream.

He elaborated:

"In my opinion, just hateful s**t. I mean, you know, he's just hateful. Like just, all these tweets about, like, trans people should k*ll themselves. All that s**t is so... like... I feel like people already hate me in a certain way. I just didn't want to give people another reason to hate me. I don't even want to be attached to that and I don't even support all that."

Leafy was once again brought up during a recent livestream when RiceGum reacted to his viral face reveal. After expressing his disbelief, the content creator explained why he thought the image wasn't real:

"I don't think it's real because... you know how much food you have to eat, to like, to get this? like, you have to eat a lot of food. I don't know. It cannot be real. There is no way!"

Timestamp: 00:11:40

His attention was then drawn to some viewers claiming the viral image was fake. In response, RiceGum said:

"'It's fake.' Yeah, I think it is fake. It's a pretty solid edit, bro. Yo, can someone put me on an edit, where it looks real like this? This s**t looks real as s**t! This s**t looks hella real! Like, how the f**k? That s**t looks so real, bro!"

Bryan is a prominent internet personality who rose to prominence during the YouTube diss track era. He returned to livestreaming on July 5, 2023, and exclusively broadcasts on Rumble.