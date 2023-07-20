RiceGum calls KSI "hella soft" for getting emotional while talking about getting disciplined by his father

Bryan "RiceGum" shared his thoughts on prominent YouTuber Olajide "JJ," aka "KSI's," emotional interaction with his father during a recent livestream. In a TikTok video, the latter confronted his father and discussed how he was disciplined by being physically beaten. After the professional boxer's parent stated that he was putting KSI on the "right track," the 30-year-old responded:

"Well, it affects me in my later years, dad. Just like it affected you. (KSI's father says it was a different situation for him) Yeah, but still. It still affected you in your later years, right? (KSI's father said he would not recall what happened when he was five years old) Oh, dad! Well, I think I do because, obviously, I'm telling you."

According to RiceGum, KSI's father should have cut short their interaction. He explained how the latter should have acted in the situation, saying:

"Nah. KSI is staying here, talking about, 'You used to beat me.' His dad should be like, 'Yo, cut all these cameras, man! Hey, you're using me for f**king content. You know what? All these years, I thought me beating your a*s, you know, made you stronger. I thought I taught you a lesson. But you confronted me about, 'Oh, you used to be mad.' Man, take my belt off and start whipping his a*s!'"

RiceGum then explained why he thought KSI was being "hella soft":

"And then you say, 'Go to your room,' and then the f**king cameraman goes follows you to the room and you would be crying, 'He hit me.' And then, the dad would be like, 'Yo, come down for dinner.' You know, 'I forgive you,' And then we all sit for dinner and then it ends there. But, nah! He is being hella soft!"

"Everyone's been through this" - RiceGum provides his take on how KSI's father should have acted during the emotional discussion

The Rumble streamer continued the conversation by stating what he believed KSI's father must have been thinking about during the on-camera interaction. He said:

"Is his head (KSI's father) he was like, 'All these years, I've thought I made you a man by beating you. By making you stronger. But, in reality, you're still a b**ch.' Beat his a*s and tell the cameraman to follow him into the room and then he going to cry (the streamer imitates a person crying) and then two hours later, 'Yo, come down for dinner' type s**t."

According to RiceGum, "everyone" has been disciplined by their parents during their childhood:

"Everyone's been through this. Right, chat? Everyone's been through this. You get beat by your parents. You go to your room and start crying. Then they invite you down to dinner that is hella awkward. Like, 'Damn, I'm hungry,' and s**t. But f**king you just beat my a*s. But, like, I'm hungry. So, I'm going to down and eat some dinner."

Timestamp: 06:40;10

RiceGum claimed getting physically beaten up by your parents is "normal":

"But, it's a real s**t, though. Like, the personal... guys, personal and content, I want to keep it separate. But, I don't even - you know what I mean? Guys getting hit is normal, man. Yeah, you've got to quit b**ching about the clips."

Fans react to RiceGum's take on KSI's conversation with his father

Drama Alert shared RiceGum's take on Twitter earlier today. Here's what the online community said:

Extsy🫵🏼 @ExtsyGG @DramaAlert While he’s half right he gotta understand that everyone goes through different experiences that may cause trauma or it’ll help grow that person

CamNuggets! @CamNuggie @DramaAlert Why is ricegum still famous

RiceGum returned to livestreaming on July 5, 2023, and eventually revealed that he had accepted a contract from Rumble. While the specifics of the deal have not been disclosed, the 26-year-old personality has stated that he is required to broadcast 100 hours per month on the platform.