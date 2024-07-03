What happened to YourRAGE? Twitch and Kick streamer says he "lost his eye" during wood-chopping accident

Twitch and Kick star Josh "YourRAGE" has gone viral on social media after he got into an accident. During a livestream on the Stake-backed platform earlier today (July 3, 2024), the Florida native was seen chopping wood. However, at one point, he appeared to miss a piece of wood, resulting in the axe striking his face.

When asked if he was okay, the FaZe Clan member replied that he was "blinded" and had "lost his eye." He said:

"I'm blind. I'm bleeding. I need a hospital! I need a hospital! I need a hospital, bro! (The streamer's cameraman says, 'Are you serious?') Yes, yes, yes... I lost my eye. I lost my eye! I promise you. I promise you! Ah! I'm not lying!"

The livestream abruptly ended with the message "Connection lost, be back soon!"

Later that day, X user @rageupdates reported that the streamer "couldn't see out of his eye," adding that there was "lots of blood." They tweeted:

"The only real update is - he can't see out of his eye, lots of blood, no vision as of now."

"This is actually scary" - Fans express concern at Twitch and Kick streamer YourRAGE's wood-chopping accident

Readers can access the streamer's Kick VOD (Video on Demand) by clicking here [Timestamp: 01:40:25].

X user @FearedBuck's post featuring YourRAGE's wood-chopping accident has garnered over 1.5 million views, with more than 538 netizens commenting. Several fans expressed concern for the Twitch streamer's well-being.

X user @BlazerLegndSefo described the situation as "scary," adding that YourRAGE's reaction after being hit did not appear to be "an act for the camera":

"Nah, this is actually scary asf, he sounded genuinely concerned, not like an act for the camera," wrote X user @BlazerLegndSefo.

X user @iqkev said they had never heard the 25-year-old "sound so worried":

"Damn, never heard Rage sound so worried, praying for him," said X user @iqkev.

X user @QuentinWiley_ commented that watching YourRAGE's wood-chopping accident in slow motion "showed what happened." They elaborated:

"Damn, the slow-mode video definitely showed what happened. I thought you meant a piece of wood flung out and hit his eye. The axe bouncing back and hitting probably hit hard as f**k," commented X user @QuentinWiley_

Fans react to the Twitch and Kick streamer's viral clip (Image via @FearedBuck/X)

At the time of writing, YourRAGE had not given an update about the situation. What he says remains to be seen.

