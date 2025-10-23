  • home icon
  • What is the new Counter-Strike 2 update? Trainwreckstv claims his inventory is now worth "100x" more

What is the new Counter-Strike 2 update? Trainwreckstv claims his inventory is now worth "100x" more

By Vishnu Menon
Modified Oct 23, 2025 16:48 GMT
Trainwreckstv speaks on the new Counter Strike update (Images via @tylerniknam/Instagram, slyk/YouTube)
Streamer Tyler "Trainwreckstv" recently touched on how Valve's new Counter-Strike 2 (CS2) update has exponentially increased the value of his skin inventory. For context, the October 22, 2025, patch notes indicate that players can now exchange five StatTrak Covert (or "red") items for a StatTrak Knife. Further, five regular Covert items can be exchanged for a regular Knife or Gloves.

Trainwreckstv mentioned that this patch note has positively affected his 80,000-strong Counter-Strike 2 inventory:

"My account probably just 100x'd in value. No joke. The average red is like f**king three bucks or something..."

Looking at why Trainwreckstv's Counter-Strike 2 inventory has increased in value

The October 22 patch notes had an interesting impact on the CS2 skin market. Notably, some reports indicate that the value of knives and gloves plummeted, resulting in an overnight decline of nearly $2 billion in overall market capitalization.

Now, the opposite side of the equation, which involves the red Covert items, has seen a positive growth trend. Considering that Covert items are currently a surefire way for members of the Counter-Strike community to bag a highly sought-after knife or glove item, they have seen a significant bump in value.

Covert item collector @smileybeef shared an image of their "worthless red skins" catalog after the patch, tagged with a whopping £3.3 million value.

Overall, some reports state that prices of red items have gone up 10 to 20 times their previous value. This shift has led to a cascading effect with other low-tier skins, including the purple-colored items known as Restricted rarities in CS2. Traders are now reportedly using trade-up contracts, with lower-ranked items like purples or pinks, to obtain Covert reds.

Trainwreckstv spoke on his personal inventory, mentioning how a significant portion of it holds reds and purples:

"That Counter-Strike update is massive for me. I have like 80,000 items sitting in my account... of those 80,000 items, I suspect 20 to 30,000 are purples and reds. Worst case, 10,000 of them are purples and reds..."

In other news, Trainwreckstv claimed that playing League of Legends and World of Warcraft constituted worse addictions than gambling and drug use.

Vishnu Menon

Vishnu Menon

Vishnu Menon is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda who covers Streamer news.
His approach involves thorough research, reliable sourcing, and presenting the information to his readers with maximum insight.

Edited by Vishnu Menon
