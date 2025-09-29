Trainwreckstv and Rust Kingdoms 3 server controversy: What exactly happened?

Streamer Tyler &quot;Trainwreckstv&quot; is back in the Rust world with the game's &quot;Kingdoms 3&quot; event. This event features Twitch Drops, which means that viewers tuning in to Rust streams can unlock exclusive in-game items by watching their favorite creators play the game. Recently, certain viewers have called out Train for using the &quot;R-slur&quot; while streaming Rust gameplay. Kingdoms 3 is collaborative, featuring multiple streamers playing together on servers. On September 28, 2025, X account @TrainUpdatess posted a fan comment that criticized Trainwreckstv's behaviour on a Rust Kingdoms 3 server, saying:&quot;nobody f**king cares about ableism and just tolerates it, like Abe needs to remove train from the server this is his second time using the 'r slur' and this time he subjected everyone online to it like how is there ever going to be a safe or tolerable space for disabled people.&quot;Train responded to the backlash against his use of the &quot;R-slur&quot; and said:&quot;People tried getting me removed from the server for using the word r*tard. That's crazy. For now, I think it's surface-level. I already addressed it. I think we just let it go, ignore it, and move on. However, I will say that is the most r*tarded thing I've ever heard.&quot;@TrainUpdatess also shared a supposed in-game screenshot from Train, which read:&quot;what retard is trying to get me removed from the server for using retard. have some ******* shame.&quot;According to @TrainUpdatess, certain streamers are allegedly attempting to have Train removed from the server, claiming they’re &quot;scared of their own communities.&quot;Trainwreckstv continued to respond to the backlash by saying:&quot;This idea of going behind my back and trying to get me removed for using the word r*tard, it’s mind-boggling to how r*tarded people can be.&quot;Overall, the streamer claimed that in reality, the &quot;Rust community&quot; is known for using profanity that is far more severe:&quot;Brother, the Rust community is rippin' crazy sh*t. R*tard is like saying 'rainbow' to the Rust community. I'd be considered a pu**y for only using r*tard.&quot; &quot;They’re not here for the actual event&quot;: Trainwreckstv speaks on &quot;brand-friendly&quot; streamers in the Rust communityIn another instance, Trainwreckstv touched on how &quot;brand-friendly&quot; streamers try to play it safe and have the sole objective of gaining the most traction online:&quot;I told Abe the same thing. Respectfully, to the communities of these brand-friendly people or brand-friendly styles of streaming. They're not here for the actual event. They're here to min-max viewership and to maximize what gain they can get. That's the reality.&quot;Train mentioned having this conversation with a Rust Kingdoms 3 server admin, Abe, who is often associated with the content creation group Offline TV.Further, the streamer suggested that what makes Rust gameplay &quot;fun&quot; is, in part, controversy:&quot;So the people that everyone thinks are here for the fun... no, they're here to min-max. They're actually the ones who don't care about it.... No one is here to [role-play] and burn a bridge temporarily; no one's here to do anything, the event will never be fun. Brother, if we weren't here, this event... there's nothing going on.&quot;In other news, Trainwreckstv said that playing League of Legends and World of Warcraft were &quot;worse addictions&quot; than gambling and drugs.