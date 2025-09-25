  • home icon
How to unlock the secret Rust Kingdoms 3 Twitch Drop

By Jay Sarma
Modified Sep 25, 2025 11:48 GMT
rust secret twitch drop
The rock in Rust (Image via Facepunch Studios)

There is a secret Rust Kingdoms 3 Twitch Drop, and it went live soon after the event debuted on September 20, 2025. The hidden drop featured within this event is a cosmetic for the rock, which can be unlocked by players when they complete the streamer-specific watchtime requirement for this item.

In this article, we will provide you with a detailed brief on how you can unlock the secret Rust Kingdoms 3 Twitch Drop. Read below to know more.

How to get the secret Rust Kingdoms 3 Twitch Drop

Similar to all other Twitch drop events in Rust, the new secret item drop for the Kingdoms 3 event can also be unlocked by simply tuning into a dedicated 'Drops-enabled' streamer-specific Rust stream.

Now, to unlock the secret Rust Kingdoms 3 Twitch Drop rock skin, you have to watch the Twitch streams of either Mohr, SlightlyPoetic, or Picco for 1 hour.

How to claim

Once you complete the watch time requirement for this item, you will successfully unlock this item in your game. Once you unlock it, you can then claim it by:

  • Open Twitch.tv on your computer or your phone.
  • Go to the profile icon on the top-right side of the screen. Here, log in using your credentials.
  • Once done, open the profile tab once again, and navigate to the 'Drops and Rewards' section.
  • Here, you will find Rust Kingdoms 3 Twitch Drop highlighted on top. Under it, you will find a button titled 'Claim'.
  • Proceed to click on this to successfully claim this item and permanently tie it to your account.
How to link account

It must be noted that, in order to claim any of the Rust Kingdoms 3 Twitch Drops, you need to first ensure that your Steam and your Twitch accounts are connected. To do that, follow these steps:

  • Open Twitch.tv and log in
  • Go to the 'Settings' tab.
  • Go to the 'Connections' segment.
  • Here, scroll till you locate the Steam section on the website or app.
  • Click the 'Connect' tab right beside the Steam section. A new pop-up will open, requesting you to authorize the connection.
  • Proceed to input all your Steam details and connect your account.
Upon following these steps, you will be able to claim all Rust Twitch drops.

That's everything that you need to know about the secret Rust Kingdoms 3 Twitch Drop.

