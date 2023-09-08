Homing Missile Launcher in Rust: How to craft, how to use, and more

The Homing Missile Launcher is the latest addition to Rust's arsenal. It is a craftable weapon, which allows players to effectively target and take down aerial targets. With an increase in the number of Minicopters and scrap Helicopters ever since their addition to the Bandit Camp store, Homing Missiles will definitely be an effective counter for them.

This article will explore the uses and the means required to craft the Homing Missile Launcher in-game and provide a more detailed brief on the multi-faceted possibilities this weapon unlocks.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer’s opinions regarding the weapon's uses.

How to Craft Homing Missile Launcher in Rust?

The Homing Missile Launcher is a craftable launcher available with the Workbench Level 2 following the Airborne update. For players to craft this weapon, they need the following essential materials:

The learned blueprint for the Homing Missile Launcher.

for the Homing Missile Launcher. 20 High-Quality Metal (HQM).

3 Metal Pipes.

1 Tech Trash.

1 Closed-circuit television (CCTV) camera.

The weapon is loaded with Homing Missiles, which are also a craftable element within the game. To craft, players must have the following requisite materials:

3 Metal Pipes.

200 Gun Power.

1 Tech Trash.

Furthermore, the Homing Missiles are also part of the Workbench Level 2 tech tree, much like the launcher.

How to use the Homing Missile Launcher in Rust

Homing Missile Launcher and Homing Missiles in Rust. (Image via Facepunch Studios)

The Homing Missile Launcher has a very simple operational procedure. Players can follow the step-by-step guide to get a better understanding of the weapon's mechanics:

Firstly, load up one Homing Missile into the Homing Missile Launcher.

Proceed to take aim at an aerial target in the game, such as a Minicopter, Attack Helicopter, Patrol Helicopter, and so on.

A lock-on bar will start filling in, and upon completing the lock-on procedure, the weapon will be ready to fire.

Players must keep aiming at the target in order for the Homing Missile to work. Upon scrambling one's aim, the Homing Missile will lose its target and fly off course.

It must be noted that changing weapons, holstering, or even reloading will proceed to disrupt the targeting mechanism of the Homing Missile in-game. It is essential for players to keep track of their targets with the launcher equipped.

Countering Homing Missile in Rust

It would be brutal for the game's balance if no counterplay existed against the newly launched Homing Missiles in Rust. Thankfully, pilots can use the following tactics in order to avoid being attacked by these oppressive Homing Missiles:

Implement evasive maneuvers: With the Homing Missile Launcher requiring accurate tracking, erratic and evasive maneuvers are bound to throw off the missile's guidance system and the player operating it.

With the Homing Missile Launcher requiring accurate tracking, erratic and evasive maneuvers are bound to throw off the missile's guidance system and the player operating it. Using Flares: Flares have received a new buff in-game, making them an essential part of a pilot's hotbar kit. Flares, with the Airborne update, now have the ability to throw off and disrupt incoming missiles.

For players using flares, it must be noted that any passenger in your aerial vehicle, primarily a Minicopter or Scrap Helicopter, can throw a flare to disrupt an incoming missile. As for the newly launched Attack Helicopter in Rust, the vehicle has a dedicated 'Flare' button that the pilot can use to launch it.