Rust Airborne update: Attack helicopters, parachutes, armored hot air balloons, and more

Rust's Airborne September update has gone live, and it has brought forth great additions to the game. The community is always delighted with the constant updates flooding in a whole new wave of content, and this month's update is no less as it brings a brand new segment of artillery vehicles, parachutes, and many thrilling features.

This article will explore the game's latest update and all the goodies it has brought with the Airborne September wipe. Read ahead to get a more detailed preview of all the additions and other content.

Attack Helicopter in Rust

Expand Tweet

Attack Helicopter is Rust's newest addition to the vehicle lineup. It has a set of unique features that sets it apart from any other aerial vehicle within the game. These include:

Two seats - Pilot and Gunner.

Front loading turret, similar to a deployable auto turret.

Rocket pod module.

The Pilot, despite their usual role of flying, can also use their Primary attack button to shoot rockets and rounds of ammunition. The Gunner's primary role is to operate the artillery equipment on the chopper. They have access to a targeting HUD, which can be used to accurately deploy missiles and gunfire.

The Attack Helicopter's Rocket Module can be loaded with only High Velocity (HV) and Incendiary Rockets. As for the turret module, players can equip any weapon and ammunition of their choice.

Players can purchase this vehicle from the Air Wolf vendor at the Bandit Camp for a price of 2250 scrap. Those interested in making this purchase at Outpost can do so in specific community-modded servers.

Parachutes in Rust's Airborne update

Parachute with Airborne update (Image via Facepunch Studios)

The Parachute is a brand new craftable item in Rust. It is available under the tech tree of the Level 2 Workbench and can be crafted using 2 Tarps, 2 Sewing Kits, and 50 Cloth.

For the parachute to be functional, players must equip it in the new dedicated backpack slot available in the character’s clothing hotbar. Upon equipping, they can deploy the parachute using the 'spacebar' button by default, in order to silently and safely glide through the skies.

Players can also use weapons while parachuting, but while doing so, the steering option will no longer be available. Simply holstering the weapon will allow players to regain steering controls.

Parachutes are reusable, and upon dismounting from one, players can pick it up by holding the 'pickup' key for eight seconds. It must be noted that after every successful use of the parachute, 20% of its condition will be worn down.

Armored Hot Air Balloons in Rust

Armored Hot Air Balloon with the Airborne update (Image via Facepunch Studios)

While the Hot Air Balloons in Rust have been a staple for eternity, they have received a much-needed armor update. Players can now upgrade the Hot Air Balloon with a brand-new armor upgrade.

These upgrades provide an additional layer of protection to the Hot Air Balloon and also boost the overall HP. Players will also be able to use this upgrade as cover while they reign terror from the skies.

The Hot Air Balloon is also now available for purchase at the Bandit Camp for 150 Scrap. Furthermore, all the armor upgrades for the same will also be sold along with the balloon in Bandit Camp.

Quality of life changes

Expand Tweet

The patch notes include the following quality-of-life changes that have been implemented with the Airborne update:

Pumpjack & Quarry model has received a refresh.

The Hot Air Balloon now uses slightly less fuel.

Furnaces glow which was broken is now fixed and improved.

The Fluid switch and Pump are now stacked in the inventory.

Improved UI to clearly feedback on certain blueprints that cannot be learned.

When hot air balloons become stuck, they'll decay much faster.

For more Rust news, stay tuned to Sportskeeda.