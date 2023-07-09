5 most useful Rust console commands

Rust has gone a long way from being a scrawny, developing survival game to not just a fully functional game with a multitude of aspects but one of the most successful ones. A number of options back in the game's legacy version could only be accessed through the dev console. While things have made their way into the options menu, knowing console commands could go a long way toward making lives easier for gamers.

Our article provides a comprehensive list of some of the most useful commands that Rust offers through its console. Continue reading to know more about them.

How to use console commands in Rust?

Things have become easier and more accessible in the game, especially with new updates rolling in. However, console commands still come in quite handy in certain situations.

For players to actually use these commands, they must simply turn the game on and press the '`' key on their keyboard. This pops open the developer console in the game. Players can use this console to input commands, ranging from connecting to servers to knowing performance stats and much more. The developer console can also be used even after logging into the game servers, it is not strictly for use at the main menu.

Here is a list of five helpful commands to help players through their Rust experience in-game.

5 console commands that Rust players need to know

1) Command for connecting with client console

Situationally, players might be unable to access their chosen servers due to display bugs and routing errors. In these scenarios, players can navigate to their preferred server's website and simply get their IP port for the designated server.

They can then input the following code into the console and join the server of their choice: client.connect <IP:port>

2) Command to display performance stats

Like many other games, Rust has its designated performance stats display bar that showcases the average FPS and the RAM used in-game. Players can access these stats by using the following commands:

perf 1: To display only the running in-game FPS

To display only the running in-game FPS perf 2: To display the running FPS as well as the consumption of RAM

3) Command to bind keys

Binding keys in a game like Rust ensures maximum efficiency in-game. Certain scenarios always pop up for players, leaving them to do some mundane task requiring long, repetitive actions. These range from simply running across the map to eco-raiding with swords, often requiring a player to constantly hit a surface over 100 times.

These actions can be made much easier by binding keys to these tasks. Here is a list of useful binds players can use to improve their overall experience in-game:

bind c attack;duck - This bind allows players to crouch and use whatever equipment they have in their hand repetitively. It is perfect for those pesky eco-raids which require players to bash through surfaces with melee tools.

This bind allows players to crouch and use whatever equipment they have in their hand repetitively. It is perfect for those pesky eco-raids which require players to bash through surfaces with melee tools. bind n forward;sprint - This bind allows players to auto-run without hassle.

This bind allows players to auto-run without hassle. bind f1 consoletoggle;combatlog: Opens and clears the console for any previous outputs and proceeds to display the combat log. The combat log allows players to track their enemies' health only if they have managed to hit them with any projectiles or weapons. It is a great way to ensure the enemy has been injured or is still alive without exposing oneself.

Opens and clears the console for any previous outputs and proceeds to display the combat log. The combat log allows players to track their enemies' health only if they have managed to hit them with any projectiles or weapons. It is a great way to ensure the enemy has been injured or is still alive without exposing oneself. bind mouse1 +lighttoggle;+attack2 - This bind works great for popping the flashlight on during combat whenever the player aims down sight with their guns.

4) Command for disconnecting

The high number of shaders makes Rust quite a tedious game to load up. Players might also find the whole disconnecting procedure equally tiresome. To simply bypass that problem, use the command "client.disconnect".

5) Command for server seed

The command "server.seed" is a great way for any player to find the seed of the specified map players are logged into. The command generates the specific seed attached to the procedural content of the map, and players can use this information to later create custom servers of their own.

For more Rust news and beginner-friendly guides, stay tuned to Sportskeeda.

Poll : 0 votes