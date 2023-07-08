How to use the new Drivable Tugboats in Rust?

The new force wipe for Rust has just set in. Players worldwide are fighting tooth and nail to establish dominance and get a foothold in the servers they are logged into. The latest July update has witnessed some wondrous new additions to the game, ranging from new vehicles, a new monument, several shader changes, and much more.

Today's article highlights the most interesting aspect of the new update, the Drivable Tugboats. We believe these are truly versatile vehicular creations. Our article will go on to show players how to make use of this magnificent piece of engineering.

What are the new Drivable Tugboats in Rust, and how to use them?

The Tugboat is the latest watercraft that has been added to Rust with July's Deep Sea update. It is quite strong for a vehicle, boasting over 3000hp. Players can use this vehicle to travel across the sea without any authorization whatsoever.

Currently, the Tugboat spawn is pretty rare. Only one or two are available at either of the harbors on the map.

One of the most unique features this vehicle has is that players can actually put a claim over it and make this already fortified vehicle a floating stronghold. The Tugboat has the same operating feature as the RHIB and has quite a large turning radius paired with its speed.

How to claim a Tugboat for yourself?

The new Drivable Tugboat (Image via Facepunch Studios)

The Tugboat is the only vehicle in Rust that has building privileges with it. Players can move into the helm and claim ownership of the vehicle, allowing them to place doors and further place deployable within it.

Considering the fact that players can place doors and make the Tugboat a stronghold, the entire vessel can be demolished or raided for a beefy cost of 8 C4 or 16 Rockets.

Though it does have 3000hp, the stronghold is not immune to damage. Players must take due care and caution to ensure its protection.

Does Drivable Tugboats in Rust decay?

Deployables placed on Tugboat (Image via Facepunch Studios)

Drivable Tugboats in the game definitely do decay. From various test servers, the approximate time for the decay of this massive vehicle is over 36 hours by default. However, any time the engine is started, the cooldown turns to a period of 24 hours and the decay resumes after such period.

Any damage on the Tugboat is reparable and merely needs access to a hammer for the same. A mix of wood and metal fragments is needed to get the machine back to its prime health and stature.

The Deep Sea Update has also introduced a brand new DLC known as the Rust Abyss pack, featuring numerous forlorn ocean-themed items. The update has turned quite a few heads, and mostly all of them are due to the introduction of the new Tugboats. As the wipe progresses, more innovative ways will surely be found to make use of these machines to make the most out of them.

