Rust weekly store rotation (July 6): Deep Sea Poncho, Kelp Rug, and more

July 6 brought over a fresh force wipe on the first Thursday of the week for Rust and a clean new re-roll across the in-game store. The Deep Sea July update introduced numerous changes, positively affecting the health and player experience of Rust. Quick and successive monthly updates to the game have surely been one of the greatest reasons for the game's immense popularity.

The developers at Facepunch do not cut slack in introducing new content and making appropriate balance changes to the game. Ranging from the brand-new Tugboat to other fresh content, Rust definitely isn't going down in the history books for being a stale game.

How to get the Deep Sea Poncho, Kelp Rug, and more in Rust?

Along with the new force wipe, Rust's weekly rotation for skins has also been reshuffled. New content has been added for enthusiasts to purchase and collect. This week's in-game rotational store includes the following items:

Deep Sea Poncho Kelp Rug Deep Sea Double Door Abyss Vending Machine Diving Furnace Deep Sea Sword Sunken Door

All of these items will be available for purchase from July 6, 2023, to July 13, 2023. After this time period, enthusiasts will still be able to make these purchases from the Steam Community Market for fluctuating prices.

Much like the Abyss Pack, the latest rotational store skins and cosmetics follow a similar deep-sea theme associated with the update.

The developers over at Facepunch Studios have gone overboard to ensure the update's success. They added a plethora of skins to match the whole sunken-forlorn aesthetic the latest patch has sought to bring into the sea life.

Read on to get a more detailed view of all the cosmetics available for sale for this week's in-game store.

1) Deep Sea Poncho

Deep Sea Poncho (Image via Facepunch Studios)

2) Kelp Rug

Kelp Rug (Image via Facepunch Studios)

3) Deep Sea Double Door

Deep Sea Double Door (Image via Facepunch Studios)

4) Abyss Vending Machine

Abyss Vending Machine (Image via Facepunch Studios)

5) Diving Furnace

Diving Furnace (Image via Facepunch Studios)

6) Deep Sea Sword

Deep Sea Sword (Image via Facepunch Studios)

7) Sunken Door

Sunken Door (Image via Facepunch Studios)

Rust @playrust



Update includes:

New Water System

⛴️Tugboats

🤿Abyss Item Store DLC Pack

🧚‍♀️Ferry Terminal

Shader Improvements

This overall initiative from Facepunch to ensure a successful roll-out of the latest update, along with introducing a whole set of skins to match the esthetic, shows the enthusiasm of the developers to cater to the community's needs and wants.

The recent shader changes are also a great example of how the development team heeds the needs of the players. A simple change such as that has reduced loading times greatly and has been a magnificent quality-of-life improvement to the game.

