Rust July 2023 update: Official patch notes revealed

This month's Rust update is in, and players around the world are delighted with all the new features that it brings. A new water system has been brought into place with the July 2023 patch. It contains "large ocean waves that realistically move towards land," among other visual tweaks and improvements. A drivable tugboat has also been added with the latest update.

There's a new Abyss item pack in store for Rust players. There are also a variety of improvements and fixes that the developers have added.

Interested readers can check out our highlight on Rust July 2023 update. Without further ado, read on to find the official patch notes for the latest update.

Rust July 2023 official patch notes

The official patch notes for the latest July 2023 update in Rust:

Features

New water system

New Ferry Terminal monument

New driveable tugboat

Improvements

Driver now visually holds and turns the wheel on the RHIB

Added turn on/off animations for torches

Shipping container skin meshes now batched

Caves lighting has been refreshed/fixed in areas where lights were too bright/too dark

Fixed

Fixed voicemail failing to initialise properly when a cassette is inserted into a Telephone

Fixed some console warnings when listening to voicemails

Boom boxes that fail to connect to a streaming URL will now be able to reconnect to another URL if they are turned off/on

Fixed pools receiving too much water from sprinklers leading to excess water

Fixed Industrial Conveyor screen not showing moving items if those items were being stacked onto an existing item

Improved server performance with some problematic Industrial configurations

Fixed NVG screen effect scaling with UI scale, should now be consistent regardless of resolution or UI scale

Fixed torch/rocks skins not properly being applied on a fresh spawn

Fixed foot IK being applied incorrectly after being forcibly dismounted from a vehicle (eg. crashing a minicopter)

Fixed incorrect tooltip rendering

Fixed able to splash damage inside walls of shipping container walls with rockets from outside

Updated available radio stations

Fixed boat wake effects being framerate-dependent

Shader Improvements

Reduction in Shader memory usage and loading times.

A new Decal Layer Masking feature to help artists get more out of decals, a quick and cheap way to add detail to our worlds.

Enhancement of Shading Quality through the implementation of new lighting functions and high precision normals.

Addition of Anisotropic metal materials to simulate brushed metals, satin, and silk fabrics.

Inclusion of a Transmission option for all materials, not just limited to foliage, allowing for simple light transmission.

Integration of a Subsurface Scattering option for all materials, enabling the simulation of substances such as ice, silicone, marble, wax, and others that scatter light within their volumes.

Unified Metallic and Specular workflow, which could potentially lead to unlocking these features to skin creators.

